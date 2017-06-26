Company behind the Goop stickers NASA called BS on says it didn’t realize it was lying

Late last week, Gwyneth Paltrow’s health startup Goop came under fire for peddling high-priced “healing stickers” which claimed to offer relief from anxiety, pain, and other ailments through some magical pseudoscience that has no backing in reality. It creators claimed the stickers used material that NASA uses in astronaut space suits. NASA weighed in, debunking the claim, and a former NASA scientist called the whole thing “BS.” It reflected extremely poorly on both Goop and Body Vibes, the company who actually makes the stickers, and now it has issued a statement making the whole brouhaha seem like nothing more than a big misunderstanding. Yeah right.

“We apologize to NASA, Goop, our customers and our fans for this communication error,” the statement from Body Vibes says. “We never intended to mislead anyone. We have learned that our engineer was misinformed by a distributor about the material in question, which was purchased for its unique specifications. We regret not doing our due diligence before including the distributor’s information in the story of our product. However, the origins of the material do not anyway impact the efficacy of our product. Body Vibes remains committed to offering a holistic lifestyle tool and we stand by the quality and effectiveness of our product.”

So, in short, the company selling these stickers — which are sold in packs of 24 for a whopping $120 — wants you to believe that they’ve stumbled upon some sort of all-powerful healing body frequency that will completely change your life, but they were in too much of a hurry to sell them that they forgot to actually fact check their own claims. Now that’s a business you can trust.