Nintendo has good news for frustrated fans who still can’t find a Switch

If you’re among the legions of Nintendo fans who continue to be frustrated by the fact that the company’s hot new Nintendo Switch video game console is still nowhere to be found in stores, you’ve got two options. First, you can pay a premium and head over to Amazon, where the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and the Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con are both in stock right now with Prime shipping. Your second option is to come to terms with the fact that the Switch won’t be in stock in stores anytime soon, and give up for the time being.

There may be a light at the end of the tunnel, however. Nintendo has finally broken its silence and confirmed that production of its Switch console is ramping up, with shipments set to increase sooner than you might think.

Some people have come to terms with the fact that they’re not getting their hands on a Switch anytime soon because paying a premium isn’t an option (don’t worry, we have something AWESOME to tide you over). But Nintendo posted a message on its website on Thursday morning to let eager fans know that more Switches are on the way.

Here’s the full message posted by Nintendo, which has been machine translated from Japanese:

Thank you very much for your continued patronage of our products. The “Nintendo Switch main unit” which we released on March 3, 2017 has continued to be in short supply in the entire domestic market since its launch. We apologize sincerely apologize to our customers and dealers for their inconvenience. Currently, we continue to ship every week, we are working to deliver more than one product to customers. Also, in July and August, we will increase shipment volume this month, including continued shipment of “Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 set”. For autumn and beyond, we will continue to work to ensure that as many products as possible can be delivered to our customers towards the end of the year, such as further strengthening our production system, we appreciate your understanding.

So, long story short, manufacturing is hard when you have a smash hit on your hands. But Nintendo is indeed ramping up production at this very moment, and shipments are set to increase as soon as July, which is just over one week away.