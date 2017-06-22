Netflix just announced its full lineup of content additions for the month of July, and the big news is definitely one movie in particular. On July 18th, Netflix will add Rogue One: A Star Wars Story to its library, and Netflix subscribers can’t wait. Of course, a new Star Wars movie isn’t the only thing subscribers have to be excited about right now. Netflix has a whopping 16 new original series, movies, and specials set to debut next month. In this post, we’ll give you the complete schedule of Netflix original releases in July 2017.
Available July 4th
- The Standups: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available July 7th
- Castlevania: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dawn of the Croods: Season 4–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Degrassi: Next Class: Season 4–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Luna Petunia: Season 2–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available July 14th
- Friends From College: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- To the Bone–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Chasing Coral–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available July 18th
- Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available July 21st
- Ozark: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Last Chance U: Season 2–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Worst Witch: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available July 25th
- Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available July 28th
- The Incredible Jessica James–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Daughters of Destiny: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 5–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
There you have it! Now that you know about all of the Netflix original programming set to debut next month, you can find the full list of every other show and movie set to arrive in July right here. Also, make sure you check out the complete list of all the content set to expire from Netflix’s library next month.