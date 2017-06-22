Netflix just announced its full lineup of content additions for the month of July, and the big news is definitely one movie in particular. On July 18th, Netflix will add Rogue One: A Star Wars Story to its library, and Netflix subscribers can’t wait. Of course, a new Star Wars movie isn’t the only thing subscribers have to be excited about right now. Netflix has a whopping 16 new original series, movies, and specials set to debut next month. In this post, we’ll give you the complete schedule of Netflix original releases in July 2017.

Available July 4th

The Standups: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available July 7th

Castlevania: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dawn of the Croods: Season 4–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Degrassi: Next Class: Season 4–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Luna Petunia: Season 2–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available July 14th

Friends From College: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

To the Bone–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Chasing Coral–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available July 18th

Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available July 21st

Ozark: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Last Chance U: Season 2–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Worst Witch: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available July 25th

Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available July 28th

The Incredible Jessica James–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Daughters of Destiny: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 5–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

There you have it! Now that you know about all of the Netflix original programming set to debut next month, you can find the full list of every other show and movie set to arrive in July right here. Also, make sure you check out the complete list of all the content set to expire from Netflix’s library next month.