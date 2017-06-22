Yesterday’s roundup of the day’s best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free was a great one, and some of those apps are still free downloads if you missed them on Wednesday. We’ve got nine fresh freebies for you to check out on Thursday though, and you can see them all below.

These are paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app, you will be charged.

Sonic The Hedgehog

Normally $2.99.

The Sonic game that started it all is now free-to-play and optimized for mobile devices! Race at lightning speeds across seven classic zones as Sonic the Hedgehog. Run and spin through loop-de-loops as you collect rings and defeat enemies on your mission to save the world from the evil Dr. Eggman. Sonic the Hedgehog joins the SEGA Forever Classic Games Collection, a treasure trove of free SEGA console classics brought to life on mobile for the first time!” FEATURES

– OPTIMIZED FOR MOBILE Sonic The Hedgehog now plays in widescreen at a smooth 60FPS offering unrivalled performance and the game’s legendary soundtrack has been fully re-mastered.

– GOTTA GO FAST – Challenge yourself with an all-new Time Attack mode!

– NEW PLAYABLE CHARACTERS Play as Sonic’s friends Tails and Knuckles for the first time. Use their unique abilities to fly, climb, and glide around levels offering exciting new ways to explore.

– CONTROLLER SUPPORT Sonic The Hedgehog on Android offers exclusive support for the Power A Moga, Nyko, XBOX, and all HID controllers. SEGA FOREVER FEATURES

– PLAY FREE

– SAVE YOUR GAME PROGRESS AT ANYTIME

– LEADERBOARDS – compete with the world for high scores

– CONTROLLER SUPPORT – fully integrated wireless Bluetooth controller support

– OFFLINE PLAY

– GAMES RELEASED EVERY MONTH – Download them all!

– INCLUDES iOS 10 STICKER PACKS RETRO REVIEWS

– “Believe the hype – this is the tidiest, smoothest and most exhilarating game you’ll have ever seen.” [97%] – Andy Smith, SEGA Power #22 (September 1991)

– “Difficult without being frustrating, addictive without being repetitive, and altogether a joy to play.” [925/1000] – Gary Whitta, ACE #47 (August 1991)

– “One of the best Mega Drive games I’ve ever played” [92%] – Rich Leadbetter, Mean Machines #10 (July 1991) TRIVIA

– Sonic Jam contained the first release of Sonic The Hedgehog that gave Sonic his spin dash move, which returns again in this remake

– Sonic The Hedgehog was also released in arcades on SEGA’s Mega-Tech and Mega Play systems

– Rabbit and armadillo characters were considered for Sonic before settling on a hedgehog design

– While “Eggman” is Dr. Robotnik’s nickname in the West, he has always been known as “Eggman” in Japan CLASSIC GAME FACTS

– First released in the US on June 23rd, 1991

– It took Yuji Naka almost a year to finish designing Green Hill Zone Act 1

– Spring Yard Zone and Scrap Brain Zone were originally called Sparkling Zone and Clock Work Zone

– Music composed by Masato Nakamura of Dreams Come True fame

Altered Beast

Normally $0.99.

Venture into the underworld in SEGA’s legendary beat ‘em up Altered Beast, now available on mobile. Play free and fight your way through the legions of hell! Risen from the grave to fight the terrors of Hades – you are the Altered Beast. Morph into killer predators using mystical power orbs, then claw, maul, and hack your way to the depths of hell to rescue Zeus’ daughter, Athena. Combat waves of demons, overcome grotesque boss battles, and tear the armies of the damned limb from limb! Altered Beast joins the SEGA Forever classic games collection, a treasure trove of free SEGA console classics brought to life on mobile for the first time! FEATURES

– Five hellish levels of undead terror, each with their own nightmarish boss battles

– Transform into apex predators – morph into a wolf, bear, tiger, or dragon – each with their own devastating attacks

– Collect mystical power orbs to boost your strength and attack power

– Combat demons from the ruins of ancient Greece to the depths of hell

– All cheat codes from the original present and working SEGA FOREVER FEATURES

– PLAY FREE

– SAVE YOUR GAME PROGRESS AT ANYTIME

– LEADERBOARDS – compete with the world for high scores

– CONTROLLER SUPPORT – fully integrated wireless Bluetooth controller support

– OFFLINE PLAY

– GAMES RELEASED EVERY MONTH – Download them all!

– INCLUDES iOS 10 STICKER PACKS RETRO REVIEWS

– “A coin-op conversion to the letter” [87%] – Robin Hogg, The Games Machine #19 (June 1989)

– “If you’re a fan of beat ’em ups, this one’s made for you.” [87%] Computer & Video Games Complete Guide to Consoles Vol. 1 (1989) TRIVIA

– Altered Beast originally featured twice as many action moves, but these were stripped out to make the gameplay simpler and more fun

– The arcade version’s ending implies the entire game was just a play, with the demons being nothing more than actors wearing monster costumes!

– Neff’s Rhino form makes a cameo in Wreck-It Ralph (2012) as a member of the Bad-Anon villains support group CLASSIC GAME FACTS

– Originally released in arcades worldwide in 1988

– While Altered Beast was a Genesis pack-in title in North America, the game was sold seperately everywhere else

– Altered Beast was officially ported to NEC’s PC Engine and CD-ROM² systems

Munchee

$0.99 in-app purchase for free Munchee Monkey stickers currently free.

Tired of scrolling through hundreds of reviews when you’re hungry just to find that one good dish? Check out Munchee! Munchee = Yelp + Instagram Munchee focuses only on the quality of the food, not the rating of the restaurant. Munchee is useful, visual and fun. Munchee’s highlights: For foodies and hangry (hungry+angry) folks:

Stay updated with newest and hottest food trends

Instant-search for specific dishes and food categories

Side-by-side visual results with details on price, ratings and reviews

Fast and easy to make decisions that will totally satisfy your cravings For food-lovers and trendsetters:

Snap a picture of your food

Review the food

Share it with friends and other food lovers

Create beautiful food collections in your profile

Like, comment and pin the posts you love Now you can start hunting for the best and cheapest “Ramen” and “Churros” in the area using this app.

When it comes to Munchee, only food matters. Bon appetit!

Night Web Browser by Alex

Normally $0.99.

Night Web Browser by Alex is the only web browser that lets you dim 100% of your screen, including the keyboard, status bar and web videos like YouTube. NOTE THAT ONLY CONTENTS IN THE WEB BROWSER CAN BE DIMMED, NOT THE ENTIRE iOS! Do you think that your iPhone’s/iPad’s screen is too bright when you look at it in the dark? Night Web Browser allows you to surf the web in the dark without disturbing the one next to you and without straining your eyes. Perfect for you who love doing some browsing before sleep without the risk of waking the one next to you because of the bright iPhone screen. Night Web Browser lets you dim the screen including the keyboard to even less brightness than the minimum standard iPhone/iPad setting. You can simply access the brightness control whenever you want with just one tap in the browser. NOTE THAT ONLY CONTENTS IN THE WEB BROWSER CAN BE DIMMED, NOT THE ENTIRE iOS! Features:

– Brightness control/Darkness boost

– A new night mode with warmer color temperature

– Tabs

– Search instantly in the address field and choose from search results that instantly appear as you type

– Two finger swipes for back/forward navigation

– Bookmarks

– Share web page (email, SMS, Facebook, twitter etc.)

– Modern minimal design

– 64-bit support

– Open links direct in NWB with “nightwebbrowser://”

Mushroom

Normally $4.99.

Point your phone at any mushroom and take a pic, our tech will instantly identify any mushrooms while giving you an article you can read or listen to. NOTE: Please point the camera only at plants and animals, bring the camera as close to the subject as possible, into the frame…otherwise you will get an incorrect reading. Do not point the camera at a picture of what you want to identify Gardex is not designed to read pictures or read people’s hands or desks or to read living rooms. You will not get a proper reading if you don’t capture the right photo for the scan. Imagine a world, in which an immersive educational experience was at your fingertips, anytime and anywhere, where knowledge was just a second away, to learn about anything from the mushrooms in your garden to the bird on your porch. It’s learning reimagined…it’s about having a completely new and exciting conversation around innovation in the agricultural space…about what the future looks like when we can empower inquisitive students, teachers, and farmers to connect in such a rich way with the world around them and in turn with each other. We believe that for us to start Imaging a better tomorrow, it starts with giant leaps forward today. Gardex is still in beta but rest assured this is just the beginning.

LoginBox

Normally $1.99.

LoginBox is a Universal App.where you can store and manage all your logins for social networks or other websites (like credit card, web banking, online shops, etc.). You can add/edit/remove saved logins: add username, password, site name and icon. It has a button to show/hide passwords and a Create Password screen for you to generate passwords up to 30 characters, including numbers and specials. -NO web server needed

-Generate random passwords and copy them to Clipboard

-Save/edit logins – username, password, site name and icon

Big Balance

Normally $1.99.

Big Balance is a modern twist on a classic game! The rules are simple. Keep the ball bouncing inside the circle. WARNING : EXTREMELY ADDICTIVE!! Your goal is to keep the ball bouncing inside the circle. All you need is one paddle and your reflexes. You can control only the direction of paddle movement just by tapping the screen. The rules are simple but still demanding.

Time Note

Normally $2.99.

Use time to manage your event ,travel,working,family that any thing can be connected by time.

Each event has a time date, an icon, a event detail and a photo.

Easy to use, there is no calendar grid, all thing will display on a single time line.

All the timeline can be export to the ‘photo’ and share to anyone you like.

Photos in Maps

Normally $1.99.

Proud of where you come from?

Now you can show it off in fun, creative and elegant way all for free, using the Photos in Maps (PIM) app! PIM allows you to become a global ambassador and show your smile to the world! Using PIM, you can create awesome unique portraits and awesome photo exhibitions using any photo and a huge array of flags, countries and effects! With PIM, you can become your country’s mascot; the app features more than 180 country outlines! Each country outline links to their national flag, and at the touch of a button you can adjust a huge spectrum of visual effects that blend your photo and flag in unprecedented detail. You choose how you want to add custom animations, graphics, effects, shadowing, fonts, and the country flags for each national outline. You can save, share and develop your new pictures in an intuitive and easy system that you can share to all of your contacts on social media! You are your country, so show it off with style!

