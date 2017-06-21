If June was a relatively slow month for Netflix additions, July is the exact opposite. From start to finish, next month is jam-packed with returning original series, brand new original series, popular TV shows and blockbuster movies. Seriously, if you’re a Netflix junkie, you might consider just taking a sick month in July. They do sick months, right? Is that a thing? … I’ll get back to you on that.

Some of the highlights for July include E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Punch-Drunk Love, Titanic, the third season of iZombie, the first season of Netflix’s Castlevania show and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Check out the full list of additions to Netflix streaming for July 2017 below:

Available July 1st

Titanic

The Originals: Season 4

Free Willy

Disney’s The Mighty Ducks

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Capo “El amo del tunel”: Season 1

El Barco: Season 1

The Truth Is in the Stars

Deep Water: Season 1

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Hostages (Israel): Season 2

Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang

The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)

Albion: The Enchanted Stallion

Liar’s Dice

Offspring: Season 6

Boat Trip

Mixed Signals

Delicatessen

Caramel

Yours Fatefully: Season 1

The Ultimatum: Season 1

Unriddle II

Unriddle

Yes We Can!: Season 1

Spice Up: Season 1

World at Your Feet: Season 1

Emma

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Last Night

Out of Thin Air

Witnesses: Season 2

The Longest Yard

Jackass: Number Two

Punch-Drunk Love

Are We There Yet?

Are We Done Yet?

The Land Before Time

Dad

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving

Here Alone

Spawn: The Movie

Code Name: The Cleaner

The Astronaut Farmer

Best in Show

Proof of Life

Matchstick Men

Taking Lives

Police Academy

Available July 2nd

El Chema: Season 1

Available July 3rd

Diamond Cartel

Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story

Available July 4th

The Standups: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available July 5th

iZombie: Season 3

Available July 6th

Speech & Debate

The Void

Butter

Available July 7th

Castlevania: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dawn of the Croods: Season 4–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Degrassi: Next Class: Season 4–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Luna Petunia: Season 2–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

1 Mile to You (Life At These Speeds)

Available July 8th

Bad Santa 2

Horse Dancer

Available July 9th

Lion

Available July 11th

Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha

Available July 14th

Friends From College: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

To the Bone–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Chasing Coral–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available July 15th

Rake: Season 4

West Coast Customs: Season 4

Available July 17th

Uncertain Glory

Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness

A Cowgirl’s Story

Available July 18th

Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 3

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Available July 20th

Pretty Little Liars: Season 7B

Available July 21st

Ozark: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Last Chance U: Season 2–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Worst Witch: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available July 22nd

Railroad Tigers

Available July 24th

Victor

Available July 25th

Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Munroe Island

Available July 28th

The Incredible Jessica James–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Daughters of Destiny: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 5–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available July 31st

After The Reality

Checkpoint

Dark Night

Taking Earth

Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 4 — Date TBD

