Jacob Siegal
June 21st, 2017 at 11:07 AM

If June was a relatively slow month for Netflix additions, July is the exact opposite. From start to finish, next month is jam-packed with returning original series, brand new original series, popular TV shows and blockbuster movies. Seriously, if you’re a Netflix junkie, you might consider just taking a sick month in July. They do sick months, right? Is that a thing? … I’ll get back to you on that.

Don't Miss: A US carrier just announced that it won’t sell anything but Apple’s iPhone from now on

Some of the highlights for July include E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Punch-Drunk Love, Titanic, the third season of iZombie, the first season of Netflix’s Castlevania show and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Check out the full list of additions to Netflix streaming for July 2017 below:

Available July 1st

  • Titanic
  • The Originals: Season 4
  • Free Willy
  • Disney’s The Mighty Ducks
  • Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
  • Capo “El amo del tunel”: Season 1
  • El Barco: Season 1
  • The Truth Is in the Stars
  • Deep Water: Season 1
  • E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
  • Hostages (Israel): Season 2
  • Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang
  • The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)
  • Albion: The Enchanted Stallion
  • Liar’s Dice
  • Offspring: Season 6
  • Boat Trip
  • Mixed Signals
  • Delicatessen
  • Caramel
  • Yours Fatefully: Season 1
  • The Ultimatum: Season 1
  • Unriddle II
  • Unriddle
  • Yes We Can!: Season 1
  • Spice Up: Season 1
  • World at Your Feet: Season 1
  • Emma
  • The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
  • Last Night
  • Out of Thin Air
  • Witnesses: Season 2
  • The Longest Yard
  • Jackass: Number Two
  • Punch-Drunk Love
  • Are We There Yet?
  • Are We Done Yet?
  • The Land Before Time
  • Dad
  • The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
  • The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
  • Here Alone
  • Spawn: The Movie
  • Code Name: The Cleaner
  • The Astronaut Farmer
  • Best in Show
  • Proof of Life
  • Matchstick Men
  • Taking Lives
  • Police Academy

Available July 2nd

  • El Chema: Season 1

Available July 3rd

  • Diamond Cartel
  • Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story

Available July 4th

  • The Standups: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available July 5th

  • iZombie: Season 3

Available July 6th

  • Speech & Debate
  • The Void
  • Butter

Available July 7th

  • Castlevania: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Dawn of the Croods: Season 4–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Degrassi: Next Class: Season 4–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Luna Petunia: Season 2–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • 1 Mile to You (Life At These Speeds)

Available July 8th

  • Bad Santa 2
  • Horse Dancer

Available July 9th

  • Lion

Available July 11th

  • Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha

Available July 14th

  • Friends From College: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • To the Bone–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Chasing Coral–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available July 15th

  • Rake: Season 4
  • West Coast Customs: Season 4

Available July 17th

  • Uncertain Glory
  • Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness
  • A Cowgirl’s Story

Available July 18th

  • Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 3
  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Available July 20th

  • Pretty Little Liars: Season 7B

Available July 21st

  • Ozark: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Last Chance U: Season 2–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Worst Witch: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available July 22nd

  • Railroad Tigers

Available July 24th

  • Victor

Available July 25th

  • Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Munroe Island

Available July 28th

  • The Incredible Jessica James–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Daughters of Destiny: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 5–NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available July 31st

  • After The Reality
  • Checkpoint
  • Dark Night
  • Taking Earth
  • Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 4 — Date TBD

Check back soon for a full list of the movies and shows being removed from Netflix next month. In the meantime, watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming in July below:

Tags:
View Comments