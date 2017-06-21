If June was a relatively slow month for Netflix additions, July is the exact opposite. From start to finish, next month is jam-packed with returning original series, brand new original series, popular TV shows and blockbuster movies. Seriously, if you’re a Netflix junkie, you might consider just taking a sick month in July. They do sick months, right? Is that a thing? … I’ll get back to you on that.
Some of the highlights for July include E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Punch-Drunk Love, Titanic, the third season of iZombie, the first season of Netflix’s Castlevania show and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
Check out the full list of additions to Netflix streaming for July 2017 below:
Available July 1st
- Titanic
- The Originals: Season 4
- Free Willy
- Disney’s The Mighty Ducks
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- Capo “El amo del tunel”: Season 1
- El Barco: Season 1
- The Truth Is in the Stars
- Deep Water: Season 1
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
- Hostages (Israel): Season 2
- Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang
- The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)
- Albion: The Enchanted Stallion
- Liar’s Dice
- Offspring: Season 6
- Boat Trip
- Mixed Signals
- Delicatessen
- Caramel
- Yours Fatefully: Season 1
- The Ultimatum: Season 1
- Unriddle II
- Unriddle
- Yes We Can!: Season 1
- Spice Up: Season 1
- World at Your Feet: Season 1
- Emma
- The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
- Last Night
- Out of Thin Air
- Witnesses: Season 2
- The Longest Yard
- Jackass: Number Two
- Punch-Drunk Love
- Are We There Yet?
- Are We Done Yet?
- The Land Before Time
- Dad
- The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
- The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
- Here Alone
- Spawn: The Movie
- Code Name: The Cleaner
- The Astronaut Farmer
- Best in Show
- Proof of Life
- Matchstick Men
- Taking Lives
- Police Academy
Available July 2nd
- El Chema: Season 1
Available July 3rd
- Diamond Cartel
- Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story
Available July 4th
- The Standups: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available July 5th
- iZombie: Season 3
Available July 6th
- Speech & Debate
- The Void
- Butter
Available July 7th
- Castlevania: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dawn of the Croods: Season 4–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Degrassi: Next Class: Season 4–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Luna Petunia: Season 2–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- 1 Mile to You (Life At These Speeds)
Available July 8th
- Bad Santa 2
- Horse Dancer
Available July 9th
- Lion
Available July 11th
- Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha
Available July 14th
- Friends From College: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- To the Bone–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Chasing Coral–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available July 15th
- Rake: Season 4
- West Coast Customs: Season 4
Available July 17th
- Uncertain Glory
- Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness
- A Cowgirl’s Story
Available July 18th
- Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 3
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Available July 20th
- Pretty Little Liars: Season 7B
Available July 21st
- Ozark: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Last Chance U: Season 2–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Worst Witch: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available July 22nd
- Railroad Tigers
Available July 24th
- Victor
Available July 25th
- Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Munroe Island
Available July 28th
- The Incredible Jessica James–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Daughters of Destiny: Season 1–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 5–NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available July 31st
- After The Reality
- Checkpoint
- Dark Night
- Taking Earth
- Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 4 — Date TBD
Check back soon for a full list of the movies and shows being removed from Netflix next month. In the meantime, watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming in July below: