As difficult as it can be to say goodbye to your favorite content, it’s a reality that every Netflix subscriber has to deal with on a monthly basis. Thankfully, the departures haven’t been all that upsetting in recent months, which is true once in July. But we’re still losing a few gems next month.

Blazing Saddles and Hugo are both worth watching before they leave the streaming service in July, as is the sixth season of Futurama. That’s oddly the only one of ten Futurama seasons that will no longer be available on the service, but if you missed it, it was the first season that aired on Comedy Central instead of Fox. It consists of four 90-minute movies, all of which are worth watching.

Without further ado, here is the full list of Netflix removals scheduled for July:

Leaving July 1st

Blazing Saddles

American Pie Presents: Band Camp

Flicka 2

9/11: Stories in Fragments

Secrets: The Sphinx

Batman

Working Girl

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

An Unmarried Woman

Hello, Dolly!

MacGyver: Seasons 1 – 7

Ghost Whisperer: Seasons 1 – 5

Futurama: Season 6

Day of the Kamikaze

Mystery Files: Hitler

Mystery Files: Leonardo da Vinci

Nazi Temple of Doom

The Hunt for Bin Laden

The Incredible Bionic Man

History in HD: The Last Bomb

Secrets: A Viking Map?

Secrets: Richard III Revealed

Shuttle Discovery’s Last Mission

Titanic’s Final Mystery

Samurai Headhunters

America’s Secret D-Day Disaster

Black Wings

Blondie’s New York

Bombs, Bullets and Fraud

Death Beach

Hip Hop: The Furious Force of Rhymes

American Pie Presents: Beta House

Hugo

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile

Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging

While You Were Sleeping

Kate & Leopold

El Dorado

Leaving July 3rd

The Last Samurai

Two Weeks Notice

Leaving July 6th

Los Heroes del Norte: Seasons 1 – 2

Leaving July 11th

Opposite Field

Leaving July 12th

Sleeping Beauty

Adventures of Pepper and Paula

In the Basement

Leaving July 13th

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

Leaving July 15th

Lessons for a Kiss

All That Glitters

