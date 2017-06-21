As difficult as it can be to say goodbye to your favorite content, it’s a reality that every Netflix subscriber has to deal with on a monthly basis. Thankfully, the departures haven’t been all that upsetting in recent months, which is true once in July. But we’re still losing a few gems next month.
Blazing Saddles and Hugo are both worth watching before they leave the streaming service in July, as is the sixth season of Futurama. That’s oddly the only one of ten Futurama seasons that will no longer be available on the service, but if you missed it, it was the first season that aired on Comedy Central instead of Fox. It consists of four 90-minute movies, all of which are worth watching.
Without further ado, here is the full list of Netflix removals scheduled for July:
Leaving July 1st
- Blazing Saddles
- American Pie Presents: Band Camp
- Flicka 2
- 9/11: Stories in Fragments
- Secrets: The Sphinx
- Batman
- Working Girl
- Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
- An Unmarried Woman
- Hello, Dolly!
- MacGyver: Seasons 1 – 7
- Ghost Whisperer: Seasons 1 – 5
- Futurama: Season 6
- Day of the Kamikaze
- Mystery Files: Hitler
- Mystery Files: Leonardo da Vinci
- Nazi Temple of Doom
- The Hunt for Bin Laden
- The Incredible Bionic Man
- History in HD: The Last Bomb
- Secrets: A Viking Map?
- Secrets: Richard III Revealed
- Shuttle Discovery’s Last Mission
- Titanic’s Final Mystery
- Samurai Headhunters
- America’s Secret D-Day Disaster
- Black Wings
- Blondie’s New York
- Bombs, Bullets and Fraud
- Death Beach
- Hip Hop: The Furious Force of Rhymes
- American Pie Presents: Beta House
- Hugo
- American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
- Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging
- While You Were Sleeping
- Kate & Leopold
- El Dorado
Leaving July 3rd
- The Last Samurai
- Two Weeks Notice
Leaving July 6th
- Los Heroes del Norte: Seasons 1 – 2
Leaving July 11th
- Opposite Field
Leaving July 12th
- Sleeping Beauty
- Adventures of Pepper and Paula
- In the Basement
Leaving July 13th
- Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
Leaving July 15th
- Lessons for a Kiss
- All That Glitters
Be sure to check out all of the new movies and TV shows being added to Netflix in July.