Qualcomm fires back, says Apple charges more for wall plugs than it pays in royalties

Apple’s battle with Qualcomm is showing no signs of calming down. The companies have been frozen in a legal staring contest since January, when Apple slapped its foe with a massive $1 billion lawsuit over what it claims are unfair patent royalties. Now, after Apple’s recent shot against Qualcomm in which it alleged that the company’s business practices are illegal, Qualcomm is going on the offensive with a statement of its own, and it’s a doozy.

In the statement, issued by Qualcomm’s legal team, the company attacks Apple’s own business practices, while taking credit for the iPhone’s most beloved features. What’s more, Qualcomm is using this opportunity to highlight Apple’s own pricing structure in an effort to put its own patent royalty fees into perspective.

“The per-device royalty Qualcomm charges Apple’s contract manufacturers for the right to use our licensed technologies in the iPhone is less than what Apple charges for a single wall plug,” the statement reads. Ouch!

This courtroom back-and-forth is something Apple is well versed in, and Qualcomm has no shortage of high-powered legal experts on their side as well, so don’t expect this kind of posturing to end any time soon. Still, it’s undeniably entertaining to watch two tech behemoths duke it out like a couple of kids spitting insults on a street corner.

Check out Qualcomm’s full statement below: