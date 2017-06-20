Eager gadget fans are focused on the upcoming unveiling of the next-generation OnePlus 5 later this morning, and it’s shaping up to be one of the hottest new flagship phones of the year. As impressive as the new OnePlus handset seems in all the leaks and reports, however, it’s not enough to draw too much attention away from the iPhone 8. Apple’s tenth-anniversary iPhone will be the biggest new release of 2017 by a massive margin. The more we learn about Apple’s upcoming new iPhone 8, the more anxious we get for mid-September to finally arrive so we can finally see Apple take the wraps off its latest and greatest iPhone. And if the iPhone 8 ends up looking anything like the model shown off in the video below, it might be harder to find than AirPods when it’s released later this year.

As is the case each and every year, it seems like we known practically everything there is to know about Apple’s upcoming new iPhone long before the device is made official. When China-based manufacturers with tens of thousands of workers are involved, information is bound to leak. Such is the case with the iPhone 8, which is expected to be redesigned from the ground up. In fact, the iPhone 8 will be Apple’s first iPhone in three years to feature a new design.

There are still a few important question marks when it comes to the iPhone 8’s design, and most of them focus on the device’s display. Everyone seems to agree that the phone will feature a new OLED screen instead of the LCD displays that have always been on iPhones in the past. But there are two big questions: Will the Touch ID sensor be embedded in the display, and will there be a potentially atrocious cutout at the top of the screen?

There is one way the rumored cutout would be tolerable, though it’s unclear if that’s the route Apple plans to take. Of course, there’s also the possibility that this rumored design is way off base, and the actual iPhone 8 won’t have any cutout at the top of the screen. A newly created iPhone 8 concept envisions such a device, and we have to say that it looks pretty fantastic. Check it out in the video embedded below.