New video gives us a look at the iPhone 8’s likely final design

We’ve had a busy year when it comes to iPhone 8 leaks, and they’re only going to get more intense over the summer, as we get closer to Apple’s September iPhone event. As the iPhone 8’s design gets finalized, we’ll probably start seeing more images and videos showing the phone, or dummy units based on said design. That seems to be the case with the following clip, which gives us an extensive preview of the exciting iPhone 8 design we expect to see from Apple this fall.

The following video shows an iPhone 8 design that seems to match the most recent rumors. Obtained by Walla Tech from a reliable source in China, the dummy iPhone 8 is about the same size as the iPhone 7.

The phone features a glass sandwich design. Glass covers both the front and rear sides of a metal chassis, which seems to be made of stainless steel.

On the back, there’s a vertical dual camera, just as we expect. Thankfully, there’s no Touch ID sensor on the back, which would indicate that Apple found a way to integrate it into the display.

The display occupies the entire front area of the phone, and the only visible element on it is the front speaker near the top. Openings for the front cameras and other sensors aren’t present. Because this is a dummy unit, the screen doesn’t turn on, which means we have no idea how big that protruding top bezel is, and how iOS will handle its presence.

A bigger standby button can also be seen on the right side, while on the left we have the same volume rockers and mute switch that we’re used to seeing on iPhones and iPads.

You might not understand the language in the video below unless you speak Hebrew, but that’s not necessary to enjoy it. Let’s just hope this dummy iPhone 8 unit is based on the real thing.