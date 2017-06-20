Download the first level of ‘Hitman’ for free on PS4, Xbox One and PC

Hitman, one of our favorite games of 2016, just had its first level released for free on PS4, Xbox One and PC. This announcement comes just days after the game’s developer, Io-Interactive, split with publisher Square Enix, becoming completely independent and taking control of the rights to the Hitman IP.

Don't Miss : Samsung accidentally confirmed a new version of the Galaxy S8

“I’m proud to announce that our first hello as an independent studio is to invite all gamers to play the beginning of HITMAN for free,” says Io-Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak. “There is a lot of love out there for HITMAN and with this offering we hope that many more will fall in love with the game. We believe that this is Hitman at its best. So jump in and give a try.”

In the ICA Facility, which is where the prologue chapter of Hitman takes place, players will be able to play through two full story missions (complete with cutscenes), take on two Escalation Contracts and attempt to complete more than 40 challenges. There are also thousands of player-created missions in Contracts Mode and 17 achievements or trophies to collect, depending on which platform you choose.

If you end up wanting more Hitman once you’ve spent enough time in the ICA Facility, you can keep all of your progress when you upgrade to the full game. And speaking of the full game, it’s currently on sale for up to 60% off on some platforms. Not bad for one of the best games of 2016.

If you want to download the first level of Hitman for free, head over to Hitman.com/Free.