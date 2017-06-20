We’ve got another great roundup for you today covering the best paid iPhone and iPad apps that are currently on sale for free. There’s something for everyone on today’s list, and you’ll find even more freebies if you head back to Monday’s post, where there are still a few sales that haven’t yet ended.

SecurePasswordBag

Still use simple password for your social network Apps and your other online accounts? Still use same password for all of your login accounts? Hard to think of a password that secure enough? Hard to remember all different passwords? It’s time to change to use secure password. This App generates secure random password for you, save in a secure place on your iPhone. Set a passcode, and it will only unlock the App by your 6 digit passcode or your touchID. You can generate 4 types of password: 1. number only, this is good for bank cards. 2. alphabet and number, this is for some passwords not allow special characters. 3. complex password, contains at least one digit, alphabet and special character, it’s strongest password for most of systems. 4. custom password, put your existing passwords in the list, and easily to find them. Sync all passwords to iCloud: All passwords stored in your local iPhone, can be synced to your iCloud account. That’s good place to backup them.

Tasky

Tasky is a great task management tool for organizing your daily tasks in an easy and simple way. With this app, users will be able to add tasks much faster and plan future events in minutes. It has been designed with a smart and intuitive interface that gives you dedicated sections adding tasks on Today, Tomorrow and Next Week. Mark tasks as complete one by one as you accomplish them. The built-in calendar will give you full access to jump to any date and plan your future events easily. App Highlights:

-Easy to add tasks

-Sort tasks by All, Complete, Incomplete.

-Built-in calendar to add or browse task on the days to come.

-Add task categories and sort them in one place.

-Postpone incomplete tasks to Next Day, Next Week or Next Month.

-Add small notes with each task and make them visible below the task title.

-Swipe left on a task using Track Pad to delete a task.

-Take a look at the total number of tasks for a day at the bottom right corner of the app.

-A handy search bar at the bottom of the app to search any task.

-Export PDFs of task lists or print them directly from the app.

-iCloud sync across iOS and macOS. Tasky is designed to be a complete task management program for planning your daily schedules. Download Tasky today and organize your daily life in a better way.

Kiwake Alarm Clock

Tired of oversleeping? If you really want to stop hitting the snooze button, then Kiwake is the best solution for you! This smart alarm is specifically designed to transform you into an early-bird, and it’s actually easier than you think. You just didn’t have the right tools before. So, are you ready to become a morning bird? Let’s face it: regular alarms don’t work very well. You just hit the snooze button as many times as you could, then rush for the rest of your morning trying not to be late. What you really need is a coach that will help you build a strong morning routine, and that’s exactly what Kiwake is designed for. Kiwake will drive you out of bed whether you want it or not! Like any good coach, it will give you a hard time if you don’t follow the rules, but also respect you when you actually do. The more you stick to your routine, the less annoying it becomes. WHAT PEOPLE SAY

¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯

■ “There’s no better app out there that gets you out of bed as effectively as Kiwake.” by Juanbo

■ “Love this app! I have a really hard time waking up in the morning and this has been very helpful.” by JMTartteacher

■ “This app have changed my life. For the first time in my life I’m having time to eat breakfast in the morning since I’m not snoozing anymore. You are geniuses guys! Thank you! (Best spent money in my life.)” by Deahtrams HOW IT WORKS

¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯

Kiwake’s mission is to walk you through a brief but complete wake-up process to make sure that you are fully awake. This process can be divided into three main categories you need to wake up every morning: 1. Your Body, by standing up and leaving your bed. 2. Your Brain, by stimulating it and keeping it away from excuses you could find to go back to sleep. 3. Your Motivation, by reading your goals to start your day inspired. Kiwake will request a proof that you went through each of those categories: ■ Body wake-up: take a picture of an object far from your bed to prove you left it. This is an object that you already saved when you have set the alarm. You could take advantage of this by getting close to the shower or immediately starting your coffee maker. ■ Brain wake-up: complete a quick mini-game that requires your full attention. By focusing on the game, your brain will not be able to manipulate you with those famous excuses to go back to bed. You know, the ones like “Meh… a shower will only take me one minute” or “I can prepare and pack my lunch in 30 sec”. ■ Motivation wake-up: read and check all your main goals, because there is no better way to jumpstart your day than giving yourself a motivation boost! FEATURES

¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯

◦ No snooze button : don’t try to find one, there are none and it’s better for you. ◦ Cooldown timer : not snoozing doesn’t mean you have to instantly jump out of bed. Take some time to stretch first (3 min max) ◦ Intuitive, effective and easy to use interface. ◦ Customizable settings :

– add multiple alarms, with the possibility to set specific days of the week.

– choose between a variety of mini-games, their length and difficulty.

– set the right cooldown time for you.

– choose between various ringtones, or even use your own music. ◦ Very precise image recognition : easily knows if you took a picture of the right object. ◦ Sleep sounds: a selection of natural sounds to help you fall asleep. STILL READING ? NOT CONVINCED ?

¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯¯

THIS APP WILL SAVE YOU MONEY $$$ ◦ You will have time to make your own coffee instead of buying it on the go because you’re late; ◦ You will have time to pack your lunch instead of eating outside; ◦ Along with the other advantages of waking up​ earlier; ◦ You may even get promoted :)

Telepaint

A unique touchscreen puzzle game in which the player activates portals in order to carry walking buckets of paint through numerous, increasingly-complex levels. Simple, accessible gameplay gradually paves the way for mind-bending complexity via a frequent introduction of varied and surprising new mechanics, all accompanied by quirky, fresh music and rhythmic sound effects that sync up to your every action. Features

– Over 100 unique puzzling levels

– Spread across 6 different game worlds

– All movements and actions in the game are synced with the beat, for fun rhythmic puzzle solving

– Explosive colorful paint covers levels as you progress, have fun making a mess!

Monster Photogarphy

Monster Photogarphy is simply the best photo editor for the iPhone. Monster Photogarphy employs only the highest quality photo adjustments and does so with blinding speed. Want to take amazing photos? Stand out from the crowd – make your photos POP! Monster Photogarphy will transform your photo experience into something truly memorable. Choose how you want to remember that great view from your trip, or that delicious meal you shared with a friend. With Monster Photogarphy’s live filters, you can preview how your photos will look, before you even take the photo!

BusyBox

Over 150000 people track their time with BusyBox!

============================== BusyBox lets you track the time you spend on all your activities. + Daily Tracking +

Visualize your activities for the current day. + Data Visualization +

Track the total time you spend on each activity. + Notes +

If you need to log more details about your tasks, you can associate notes to your task logs. Logs can then be filtered by note contents. + Export your Data +

Export your activity data to an excel file that can be read in excel, open office or any spreadsheet software. The notes are also exported to the excel file. + Open In +

Open the excel file in any app that can open excel files on your iPhone. + Share via Email +

Send the excel file via email.

Funnyfy 2

Introducing the Simplest and fastest video editor ever! Add timed titles to your videos and export to camera roll super fast. Turn your videos hilarious stories within seconds. Just tap anywhere in the video to add a title. Point out idiots, geniuses, fails in your clips. Or add subtitles to what your cute pets say to camera. Possibilities are endless. Just imagine and be creative. FEATURES + Simply tap anywhere in the video to add titles

+ Unque editing interface to help you edit super fast

+ Edit color of the title

+ Adjust title timing to milliseconds

+ Save to camera roll in highest quality

+ Select, move and delete titles fast and easy.

+ Quick re-play previews of selected title

+ Seek through the video fast Extra features:

+ Carefully crafted design and editing interface

+ No ads inside the app

+ Developer support – Contact for help within the app in 2 taps

+ Similar editing interface to our Beep App (Made for Censoring videos) FEEDBACK FROM USERS: “Exactly what I wanted, Quicker way to add titles and export without having to do all those tedious editing” – Kupi Cheholl “With Funnyfy I can add titles just by tapping and holding on the video. I don’t have to move or adjust timing of titles. That makes it so much easier to just turn my cat and dog videos to cute stories.” – Rada Bright “Loved the way this app help me make funny videos for all my fail vids IG and vine accounts. It’s super fast and I usually edit and upload about 5 videos in 20 minutes.” – Thiago Oliver

Notea

Notea is a simple writer app for iPhone and iPad. This is quite simply the best writer app you will ever use. Notea has been designed from the ground up to give users the fastest and the most satisfactory experience possible. This is the most efficient way one can write on their iPhone and iPad. Just add a new entry and start writing. Things that make it stand out from other writer apps:

-Add folders and save note entries inside them.

-Move note entries between folders.

-The first line of your note will automatically be taken as the headline.

-Dark mode makes it easy on your eyes.

-Choose from 4 different fonts for your notes.

-Total word count at the bottom of the app interface. Top Features:

-Easy to add note

-Fullscreen mode for comfortable viewing

-Increase or decrease font size as you preferred

-Share notes via email from the app.

-iCloud sync across all your devices. The moment you start using the app, you will realize the small yet creative details that we have successfully put into making this app. Please share your feedback or comments about Notea so that we can develop a better app for you.

Addictive Balance

Addictive Balance is a modern twist on a classic game! The rules are simple. Keep the ball bouncing inside the circle. WARNING : EXTREMELY ADDICTIVE!! Your goal is to keep the ball bouncing inside the circle. All you need is one paddle and your reflexes. You can control only the direction of paddle movement just by tapping the screen. The rules are simple but still demanding.

