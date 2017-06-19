You’re probably still moving a little slow on Monday following the Father’s Day feast you enjoyed on Sunday. Take your time, there’s nothing wrong with that. In fact, we’ll help you take your mind off of all those calories with a fresh list of paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free. Actually, you might want to pick up the pace a little and move somewhat quickly, because these sales could be over at any time.

These are paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app, you will be charged.

TOR browser

Normally $0.99.

The Tor software protects you by bouncing your communications around a distributed network: it prevents somebody watching your Internet connection from learning what sites you visit, it prevents the sites you visit from learning your physical location, and it lets you access sites which are blocked. Features: •internet access tunneled over the Tor network

websites do not see your real IP address

•you can bypass corporate, school, public wifi internet filters and access the entire Internet without restrictions with complete security

•access .onion websites: anonymous “hidden service” sites only accessible through Tor

•auto clean up oh cookies on exit

•freely download without ever revealing your true identity or IP address

Download TOR browser

Digits

Normally $3.99.

*** We’re working hard to update Digits for iOS 11 with awesome new features, UI refinements, and 64-bit support! To celebrate, you can now download Digits for free for a limited time! *** Get organized! Conquer numbers on the go. We’re human. We’re busy. We make mistakes. So we designed a calculator for humans, from the ground up. Digits combines the edit-ability of a spreadsheet with the simplicity of calculator. Dare we say it? Digits is a calculator a human can love. So, why do so many humans love Digits? Its uniquely correctable tape means never worrying if you entered a calculation correctly. Make a mistake? Tap any entry on the tape to correct it (or edit, insert, copy and more). Then, add a label/comment and email or print the tape. —–

Digits is great for:

• Adding up expenses, labeling and emailing them

• Doing a quick calculation and being able to double-check and correct entries with ease

• Entering a long series of calculations and then emailing it to yourself for import into Numbers or Excel

• Quickly calculating a couple scenarios by editing any previous entry to automatically update the total

• Easily creating a grand total from a number of previous calculations with flagging

• Keeping a series of short calculations available for later reference

• Sharing via email, printed output or by files. • EASY: perfect for a quick calculation, powerful enough for pages of them.

• MADE FOR iPad: uses the whole iPad display to leave cramped buttons behind.

• MADE FOR iPhone: all of the iPad features on an interface designed just for iPhone.

• TAPE: never lose track of what you’ve entered.

• PRINT: print-quality output with AirPrint (where available).

• SHARE: Use iTunes File Sharing to backup and share .digits tape files to other Digits Calculator users and your other iOS devices.

• EMAIL: tap to email your tape.

• COMMENTING: label any item in your tape and include comments in tape emails.

• CORRECTIONS: make edits and inserts to previous calculations at any time!

• SIMPLE TAPE STRUCTURE: one calculation on each tape line means quick one-touch access for edits.

• AUTOSAVE: holds your calculations and tape in place for the next time you return.

• RUNNING TOTAL: always displays the total above so you can focus on what you’re entering.

• CUSTOMIZABLE: a wide arrange of settings, including currency mode, sound and background color! ;-) To see a video Digits in action on both iPhone and iPad, click the Shift Web Site link below! —–

WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING:

Featured on the iTunes App Store “What’s Hot” list

“It works nicely, and it looks good” – Gizmodo

“this is the one that will remain on my iPad” – Clint

“there is no better designed calculator for the iPad” – Tinathir

“Perfect” – lryan

“Digits blows them all away. And it’s a pleasure to use… Digits is a steal! Just buy it!” – Mr. Reeee

“It really is the best calculator for the iPad” – Arillius

“Just got the new iPad. This amazing device has already revolutionized the way I use a calculator” – Conan

Download Digits

Rainbow Secrets

Normally $0.99.

What’s the difference between dreams and reality? Maybe it’s all about colors? Rainbow Secrets is a game made for you to bring your dream colors come to real. In this colorful game we made four parts for you inspired by nature: •Flowers – you’ll feel all the pallets of flowers with the special music which will make you feel like in flowers field. •Sea – with all the range of blue, and the game will come more challenging as the color combinations will gradually come harder. Music will help you too feel sea breeze and relax. •Forest- level of green. It will bring you to magical atmosphere of forest. •Rainbow- After all, you will reach the Rainbow level the most colorful and complicated one.

_________________________________________________________

Rainbow Secrets offers you 100 handcrafted beautiful levels, from 2-color to 5-color boards, also we prepare 100 free undo’s for you. We believe you can find the Rainbow Secrets.

Enjoy Rainbow Secrets!

Download Rainbow Secrets

Lists

Normally $2.99.

Lists is a fun and colorful little task and checklist app. A lot of todo apps are pretty intense, but sometimes the easiest way to get stuff done is to keep things light and easy. If you need a productivity tool that doesn’t take itself too seriously, Lists is your app! It’s perfect for condensing and focusing in on the 10 or so things that actually matter, and getting them done. All lists and items you create in the app are synced in real-time to all of your devices, and are available offline.

Download Lists

Ananda

Normally $1.99.

Ananda helps you concentrate, focus and work with progressive binaural tones and high quality peaceful sounds. -Enhance your brainwaves

Choose from one of Ananda’s numerous binaural programs to focus,concentrate or brainstorm. Each program comes with binaural beats designed to help you reach a specific mood or state of mind. -Discover a new ambiance every time

Each session provides a subtly fresh, new ambiance. A unique combination of nature sounds, chants, mantras and peaceful bells is generated on top of binaural tones every time you start Ananda.

Download Ananda

PhotoWizard

Normally $0.99.

Powerful photo editor for editing your photos on iPhone/iPod. Play with your photos, make photo editing fun. Either on the full image or selectively apply filters with advanced image masking tools. Mask a portion of an image with a magic touch. Apply any filter to the unmasked portion from a wider range of filter choices. Apply multiple filters to achieve custom effects. For example you can easily create color splash, hue splash, tilt shift etc. just by combining mask and filters. ● Mask image with magic touch, color, brush, shape, lasso or gradients.

● More than 100 filters and special effects.

● Unlimited undo/redo (Swipe left/right on the home screen)

● Adjust filter parameters according to your liking.

● Accumulate multiple filters/masks to achieve unique effect.

● Crop, Straighten, Rotate, Flip with touch.

● View and save metadata like Geo-Location, EXIF, IPTC etc.

● Edit Geo-Location.

● Superimpose part of or the entire image on top of another image and with 18 different blending modes.

● Add text to your image with any color, font, size and angle.

● Clone with a flexible brush and vertical and horizontal mirroring.

● Reduce red-eye on your photos.

● Blend color gradients to your image.

● Auto-save session.

● Resume last session in a fraction of a second.

● Intuitive UI design.

● High resolution export.

● 15 Video tutorials.

● Instructions. In the collection of filters you will find all necessary filters like exposure, contrast, saturation, sharpness, shadow/highlight recovery, add light, unsharp mask, gaussian blur, radial blur, motion blur, color balance, histogram auto and manual level, curves, high dynamic range, white balance, auto contrast, auto color, color temperature, noise reduction, colorize, soft focus, sepia, channel mixer etc. In effects, you will find numerous tunable effects falling into many genres like photographic, distortion, artistic etc.

Download PhotoWizard

Live Internet Radio

Normally $3.99.

Live Internet Radio is the best way to listen to the radio on your iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Listen to Live Internet Radio for free: • Play 36,000+ worldwide radio stations on your iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch

• More than 1 million Podcasts to listen for free

• Enjoy our extremely reliable live internet radio. Eliminating drops is our top priority

• Fast searches by stations, by genre. Quick connections. Easy navigation using “favorites,” “recently played,” “hot” stations

• Save your favorite stations and listen to them in one tap

• Swipe from right to left to delete a radio station

• Fall asleep listening with a built-in sleep timer!

• Automatically resume last station on start-up

• Automatically reconnect after network loss

• Pause and resume live streams

• Display song name, artists when listening the radio

• Play many streams in the background

• Airplay support! Stream audio to your Apple TV!

• Record what you hear to listen again even with no internet! Live Internet Radio’s free radio tuner is ideal for: • Listening to your favorite radio stations

• Discovering new music

• Staying connected to home while living abroad

• Making your commute more interesting

• Practicing a foreign language Find specific content based on your interests: • Trending music

• Specific music genres (Rock, Pop, Jazz, Country, Folk & more)

• Live sports like NBA, NHL, MLB and Nascar

• Breaking news

• Talk radio Tune in to your favorite Radio Stations like NPR, Fox News, ESPN, KEXP, WBLS, WNYC, WJR, La Mega, W Radio, WTMJ, Moody Radio, Radio 24, WSB, WBLS, Radio Love, KQED, Radio Caraibes, WBUR, WCBS, Radio Javan and many more. There may be some stations that do not work because their stream is offline.This application is optimized for 3G networks and Wi-Fi. Live Internet Radio gives you the best experience in listening to worldwide radio station.

Download Live Internet Radio

Find Words

Normally $1.99.

Word Search Puzzle is a fun cross word game featuring words from Pop Culture, Music, Movies, and more. Word Search Puzzle is a fun game for all ages that can serve as an educational tool or help keep your mind sharp. You are guaranteed to have a blast playing Word Search Puzzle! Gameplay is simple. Choose a puzzle from one of 12 interesting categories, plug in your earbuds, and groove to the music as you try to beat the clock while solving each puzzle. There are over 100 puzzles.If you get stuck on a puzzle, you can beat your fastest time by using coins to get hints that will help you along the way. Try the trophy challenge and collect all 21 trophies. There are 7 trophy challenge levels that will really test your skills!

Download Find Words

Magic Wallpaper Pro

Normally $2.99.

Magic Wallpaper Pro with more than 100000+ high quality images will bring your Screen to Life with tons of Themes and Exclusive Wallpapers. Complement your screen with awesome backgrounds. Each picture is a real masterpiece can only be found here! Give your screen a new look with exclusive background and cool theme from unlimited Wallpapers. This is the ONLY wallpapers app you’ll ever need! Download now and find out why we are so popular! Features

– Background are high quality and high definition images

– This app provides collection of photos for your mobile

– You can Enjoy our Awesome Contents with Simple UI and Great performance

– Add to Favorite function for convenient access to your favorite images

– Easily set Wallpaper within the app

– Useful search option to find more popular wallpapers Easy, Simple but Interesting UI

– Magic Wallpaper Pro HD+ more focuses on wallpaper image itself, to make greater performance.

– Fast and smooth while using for setting wallpapers

– Save image to your favorite list

– Easy to set as Wallpaper Variety Categories

– New Photos, Beautiful Wallpapers are updated everyday.

– Find by category, color & tags

– The gallery wallpapers can be ordered by popularity or recently added. Favorite Wallpapers

– Keep the favorite images by easily saving them to your own device.

– Share cool images via Facebook, Twitter, Email and other social networks.

– Keep your own favorites and histories.

Download Magic Wallpaper Pro

Fastclip

Normally $1.99.

Combine photos and videos with your music to create an amazing video slideshow in just a few taps. Perfect for sharing family memories, showcasing your photography. All your projects remain in the app for further editing. – Select music from your library

– Add photos and videos

– Fit exact asset appear position on timeline

– Share result video Features:

– Autosaves your project, you can continue in any time

– A lot of stunning photo filters

– Realtime preview

– Simple and clean interface

– Fast result video rendering

Download Fastclip