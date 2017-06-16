There are two different designs floating around right now that different people claim to be Apple’s upcoming new iPhone 8. The first is wonderfully sleek, featuring a new all-screen face, a stainless steel midframe that leads to a glass back, and a fingerprint scanner embedded beneath the display. Sure, there’s what’s shaping up to be an embarrassingly ugly cutout at the top of the display, but other than that it looks fantastic.

The second design is similar, but it doesn’t quite have the same narrow bezels all the way around the screen. Much more importantly, however, it has a fingerprint scanner on the back instead of embedded in the display. Needless to say, this would be awful and everyone hates it.

It had been looking like that second design was a thing of the past, but now it’s back in a new hands-on video with an iPhone 8 mockup.

Right now we likely have almost exactly three months to go before Apple unveils the iPhone 8. It likely won’t be called the “iPhone 8,” mind you, but that’s the name everyone has been using to describe it. The phone will mark Apple’s first iPhone redesign in three years, and fans are beyond eager to see something new after three years with the same iPhone design.

All that pent-up excitement may vanish in an instant if Apple’s next-generation iPhone ends up looking like this.

A new video posted to Weibo (via Slashleaks) on Friday shows a supposed iPhone 8 mockup. Unlike all of the leaks and renders we’ve seen over the past couple of weeks, however, this iPhone 8 dummy has the earlier design with larger bezels on the front. More importantly, it has a Touch ID fingerprint scanner on the back.

Given all the recent leaks and everything else we think we know at this point, it’s likely that some company in China build this dummy unit based on old leaks that are way out of date. Some believe that Apple had been toying with a design similar to the one seen in this video, but ultimately ditched it in favor of the newer design we’ve seen more recently. We certainly hope that’s the case, because the model shown in this video looks awful.