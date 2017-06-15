Think Siri is no match for Google Assistant? Watch this video showdown

Ahead of WWDC 2017, there were rumors indicating that Apple with iOS 11 was going to introduce a completely enhanced and revamped version of Siri. Specifically, it was reported that the next-gen version of Siri was not only going to be better at making sense of user queries but that Siri’s capabilities would be expanded as well. Alas, Apple executives had so much ground to cover during the WWDC keynote that there wasn’t much time spent on Siri at all, though we did see a nifty little demo highlighting Siri’s ability to translate queries into a handful of different languages.

Naturally, there were many iOS 11 features Apple didn’t have time to touch on, which is to say that the upcoming version of Siri will in fact have some new enhancements iPhone users can look forward to. This is undoubtedly welcome news for many Siri users who have seen Apple’s intelligent assistant fall woefully behind competing services from the likes of Google, Microsoft and Amazon. With developers already busy dissecting every major and minor change in iOS 11, some folks have been putting the next-gen version of Siri through the ringer and seeing how it stacks up against Google Assistant.

As a prime example, the following video shows just how far Siri in iOS 11 has come. In the first set of queries — which includes some basic questions about the weather and Donald Trump — we see that Siri responds much quicker than usual. What’s more, Siri can handle contextual questions with ease, most notably when it is able to inform the user who Donald Trump’s wife is when asked “Who’s his wife?” Not only that, but you’ll also note that Siri provides much more information in its answer compared to Google Assistant.

If the video below is any indication, Siri in iOS 11 might actually be something you’ll want to start using again.