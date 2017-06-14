Microsoft: Sony can’t compete with the Xbox One X

Once the Xbox One X hits stores later this year, both Microsoft and Sony will have launched three flavors of their home game consoles. The PS4, PS4 Slim, and PS4 Pro would seem to match up nicely with the Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X. Microsoft apparently doesn’t feel that way at all, and in a recent interview, Xbox head Phil Spencer made it clear that be believes the Xbox One X has no competitor at all.

Speaking with Eurogamer, Spencer’s stance on the current Playstation vs. Xbox rival is made abundantly clear. When asked about whether or not Microsoft is concerned about the Xbox One X coming in at a price $100 higher than that of the PS4 Pro, he took a somewhat predictable angle. “I look at Pro as more of a competitor to S than I do to Xbox One X,” Spencer said. “This is a true 4K console. If you just look at the specs of what this box is, it’s in a different league than any other console that’s out there.”

In terms of specs, Spencer definitely has a point. The Xbox One X is the more powerful console when compared to the PS4 Pro — and for $100 more, it absolutely has to be. That being said, quantifying how much more capable a console should be for that $100 premium is basically impossible. The One X does support 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, which is a huge bonus for a lot of consumers, especially if they own a 4K TV but haven’t yet invested in a standalone 4K Blu-ray player.

Ultimately the sales figures will show whether or not the value is truly in Microsoft’s favor, or if gamers will opt for the more robust selection of first-party exclusives and third-party exclusive content that the PS4 has benefited from since its launch.