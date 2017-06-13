Get a free month of Xbox Game Pass from T-Mobile Tuesdays

T-Mobile Tuesdays rarely disappoint, and this week is no exception. In celebration of E3 2017 kicking off today, T-Mobile is offering customers a free month of the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. All you have to do to take advantage of the offer is download the T-Mobile Tuesdays app on the App Store or Google Play and and get your code. You can log in and redeem the code right here.

Xbox Game Pass has been described as Netflix for Xbox One and Xbox 360 games. It grants subscribers unlimited access to over 100 Xbox games for a flat monthly rate of $9.99. Microsoft offers a 14-day free trial, but you can couple it with this code to get access for free for a month and a half, in case you have trouble deciding whether or not you want to stay subscribed to Xbox Game Pass.

Some of the featured titles on the service include Halo 5: Guardians, LEGO Batman, BioShock Infinite, Saints Row IV and every Gears of War game, as well as Gears of War: Ultimate Edition. The selection is somewhat limited at launch, but Microsoft plans to bring addition games to the service in the coming months.

Beyond the free subscription to Xbox Game Pass, T-Mobile Tuesdays is also giving customers a chance to win a 65-inch 4K Samsung TV, a custom magenta Xbox One S and a custom Xbox One controller. But even if you don’t win, you’ll still be able to play all those free games on the Xbox Game Pass.