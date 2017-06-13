Most SUV headlights are dangerous, highway safety group’s report claims

When you’re shopping for a new SUV, there’s plenty of things to consider. Gas milage, cost of upkeep, off-road capabilities, and safety features are all top of mind, but a new report by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety suggests that you should pay close attention to something you might not even consider: the headlights. According to the agency’s study, the majority of headlights on 2017 model SUVs aren’t just not great, they’re downright bad.

The group took many factors into account when determining how to rate each vehicle’s headlights, including distance of illumination on both low beams and high beams, visibility during turning at night, and the amount of glare the lights produce for oncoming drivers, which can be a huge safety hazard on its own. Each vehicle was given a rating of either Good, Acceptable, Marginal, or Poor. Here’s how they all stacked up:

Good

Volvo XC60

Hyundai Santa Fe

Acceptable

Acura MDX

Acura RDX

BMW X5

Buick Envision

Infiniti QX70

Lexus NX

Lexus RX

Mercedes-Benz GLE

Honda Pilot

Jeep Cherokee

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Toyota Highlander

Marginal

Audi Q5

BMW X3

Cadillac XT5

Infiniti QX50

Lincoln MKT

Volvo XC90

Chevrolet Equinox

Dodge Durango

Ford Flex

GMC Acadia

Nissan Murano

Nissan Pathfinder

Poor

Infiniti QX60

Lincoln MKC

Lincoln MKX

Dodge Journey

Ford Edge

Ford Explorer

GMC Terrain

Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Jeep Wrangler

Kia Sorento

Toyota 4Runner

As you can see, only two vehicles out of the 37 SUVs tested managed to score a Good rating, which is remarkable. The majority fall into Marginal (read: less than adequate) and Poor. You can read the full report on the IIHS website, and dive into some of the nuances of the testing. It’s an eye-opening read.