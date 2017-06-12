Ubisoft’s E3 2017 press conference: Live stream, start time and what to expect

Following up EA, Microsoft and Bethesda is no small feat, but that’s exactly what Ubisoft plans on doing during its E3 press conference today at 1:00 PM PT / 4:00 PM ET. Counting the PC Gaming Show, Ubisoft’s is the fifth conference of E3 2017, which means we’re officially more than halfway through the slate of conferences for this year’s event. But first let’s see what Ubisoft has to offer this afternoon.

Unlike Bethesda’s conference, where the games were basically a mystery until it began, we have a pretty good idea of what Ubisoft plans to present at its conference on Monday. First off, we should see more of Assassin’s Creed Origins, which we got a sneak peek of at Microsoft’s presser. We also expect to see the first gameplay footage from Far Cry 5, which brings the franchise stateside.

South Park: The Fractured but Whole was actually announced two years ago, but after a few delays, it appears to finally be on track to release this year. And speaking of sequels, The Crew 2 is expected to make an appearance at the conference this year. I wasn’t aware that there were people clamoring for a sequel to the ill-fated multiplayer racing game, but The Crew did have a lot of promise.

There’s a good chance we’ll see Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle as well, which has every Switch owner intrigued. Finally, there are also rumors that the publisher will show off an entirely new IP — something outside of the Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry games we’ve come to expect year after year.