More details emerge about the intel Trump leaked to the Russians

Remember when Donald Trump leaked security information to the Russians that was so secret that only a few people have access to it? In the aftermath of that scandal, we learned that the intel Trump gave to the Russians was obtained by an allied country, likely Israel, and was related to ISIS’ plans to disguise bombs as laptop and tablet batteries. A brand new report reveals more details about that intelligence operation, as well as other cyber attacks on the radical group.

In a report detailing the America’s current digital attacks meant to hinder ISIS activities, The New York Times explains that US cyber forces have not been able to score the same hacking victories against ISIS that they enjoyed against Iran and North Korea in the past.

That’s because ISIS groups use ordinary devices and resources, and they can quickly recover after cyber hits.

Furthermore, The Times says that one of the rare successes against ISIS belongs in part to Israel. Top Israeli hackers penetrated a small cell of bombmakers in Syria a few months ago, and that’s how the US found out that ISIS was working on placing bombs inside laptop computers.

“The intelligence was so exquisite that it enabled the United States to understand how the weapons could be detonated, according to two American officials familiar with the operation,” the report notes.

Soon after that, the laptop ban was announced. And then, the leaker in chief told the Russians — and the whole world including ISIS — that the US knows this particular secret. Trump’s “disclosure infuriated Israeli officials,” The Times says.

The report explaining in more details the current hacking efforts against ISIS is available at this link.