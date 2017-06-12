Bethesda managed to pack a whole lot of content into its 40 minute event, which was great for all of us on the East Coast who stayed up until midnight to watch it. But for those of you who didn’t spend over half an hour watching an E3 showcase in the middle of the night on a Sunday, we’ve wrapped up all of the biggest announcements and trailers into a single post. Scroll down to see them all.

Play Doom and Fallout 4 in virtual reality





Two of Bethesda’s biggest games of this generation are making the leap to VR. Fallout 4 VR will be the first big budget open world RPG playable on Vive, while Doom VFR looks to be a slightly altered first-person shooter experience for both Vive and PlayStation VR. Both are coming this year.

More Morrowind DLC is coming to Elder Scrolls Online

ZeniMax Online Studios just launched the Morrowind expansion for The Elder Scrolls Online, but that’s just the beginning of the new content coming to the MMO in 2017. The Horns of the Reach and Clockwork City DLC game packs are also set to expand the game even further in 2017.

Creation Club brings curated mods to Fallout and Skyrim

“Creation Club is a collection of all-new content for both Fallout 4 and Skyrim,” reads the YouTube description. “It features new items, abilities, and gameplay created by Bethesda Games Studios and outside development partners including the best community creators. Creation Club content is fully curated and compatible with the main game and official add-ons.”

Heroes of Skyrim content coming to Elder Scrolls: Legends

The Elder Scrolls: Legends is Bethesda’s CCG take on its popular RPG franchise, and on June 29th, it’s getting 150 cards in the form of an expansion called Heroes of Skyrim. The set will include “new mechanics like Shouts, familiar characters, and, of course, dragons… lots of dragons.”

Skyrim is coming to the Switch (with Nintendo goodies)

Not only does the Switch version of Skyrim include all three official add-ons (Dawnguard, Hearthfire and Dragonborn), it also features motion controls, outfits and gear from The Legend of Zelda and compatibility with amiibo to bring loot from other Nintendo games into the world of Skyrim.

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider is a standalone adventure

Rather than release more DLC for Dishonored 2, Arkane Studios decided to develop a standalone game set in the Dishonored universe instead. Death of the Outsider will follow Billie Lurk as she hunt down and assassinate the infamous Outsider. It’ll be available for Xbox One, PS4 and PC on September 15th.

Play the Quake Champions beta right now

Quake Champions has been out in beta form for quite a while, but the E3 2017 update adds three new maps, a new Tri-bolt weapons and new features to the game. Bethesda also introduced a new character: Wolfenstein’s BJ Blazkowicz. If you want to play, you can grab a key from Quake.com.

The Evil Within gets a creepy looking sequel

“You are Detective Sebastian Castellanos and at your lowest point. But when given a chance to save your daughter, you must enter a world filled with nightmares and discover the dark origins of a once-idyllic town to bring her back. Horrifying threats emerge from every corner as the world twists and warps around you. Will you face adversity head on with weapons and traps, or sneak through the shadows to survive? This is your one chance at redemption, and the only way out is in.”

The Evil Within 2 will be out on October 13th for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus has a wild sense of humor

“An exhilarating adventure brought to life by the industry-leading id Tech 6, Wolfenstein II sends players to Nazi-controlled America on a mission to recruit the boldest resistance leaders left. Fight the Nazis in iconic locations such as small-town Roswell, New Mexico, the flooded streets of New Orleans, and a post-nuclear Manhattan. Equip an arsenal of badass guns, and unleash new abilities to blast your way through legions of advanced Nazi soldiers, cyborgs, and über soldiers in this definitive first-person shooter.”

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus will release on October 27, 2017 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC.