We’re kicking off the new week with a bang. Today’s post covering paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free features eight different options for you to check out. We’ve got some fun games, a couple of nifty utilities, and plenty more. There’s something for everyone here, so grab them before these limited-time sales are over.

These are paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers.

He Likes The Darkness

Normally $1.99.

Jump on the platform, don’t touch on enemies!

Go to the top, become the leader of the world ranking! Features:

– 5 characters

– Online leaderboard

– 100 levels Gameplay:

– Don’t touch on enemies, don’t fall!

– Collect stars to open the portal to the next level

– Collect coins to unlock new characters

Zumbers

Normally $0.99.

Zumbers is a mental calculation game where the objective is to find and trace equations on a grid. The more complex the equation, the more points you earn! Thanks to Zumbers, join a global community of players! Notice to fans: all statistics – wins, max scores, average scores, etc. – are taken into account.

AURA

Normally $3.99.

▶ RATED #1 PHOTO EDITOR! Snap, Edit & Share your photos, easier than ever!

Our powerful and beautifully designed tools will help you add beautiful frames, filters, text and so much more to your photos, in the most creative & playful way ever! • High-Quality Filters

Apply stunning filters to your photos, easier than ever! Choose between a beautiful collection of stunning filters to make your photos achieve the specific look and glow you want.

We will continually be adding more filter packs for your photos to enjoy! • Stunning Effects

Choose from a perfectly categorized collection of stunning effects such as Spot, Bloom & Gloom to easily make your photos stand out! • Beautiful Text

Simply add beautiful text to your photos with many artistic fonts to choose from. Express yourself, with the most perfectly designed text editing tool for your phone! • Artistic Frames & Borders

Add beautiful frames and borders to your photos, easier than ever! Tons of designs to choose from, all for free! • Simple Sharing

Share your favorite photos with your friends in just 1 tap! Our simple sharing features, allows you to post your pics to Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or whatever social network you use, faster than ever!

Wonderoom

Normally $0.99.

Wonderoom is a full-featured, powerful photo editor, with clean interface, designed for quick editing. It supports undo/redo, preserves EXIF data while editing, and it auto-saves you current progress, you can safely close the app and continue in any time. You can import Instagram and Flickr photos from your account or do a search by hashtags. With Wonderoom you will have all the freedom to customize your photos with pretty filters, effects, frames and fonts. FILTERS & EFFECTS Choose from dozens of breathtaking filters and effects to completely change you image. – Photo Filters

– Light Effects

– Art Filters

– Vignette

– Pixelate area

– Sharpness

– Blur (5 types) COLOR CORRECTION Take full control over the tone and color of your image with advanced color adjustments. – Enhance

– Warmth

– Brightness/contrast

– Hue/Saturation

– Exposure COLOR SPLASH Give your photos a dramatic look by converting them to black and white, while keeping your chosen details in color. – Color Splash DECORATIONS Add a caption to the photo. Choose from bunch of different stickers, frames and shapes to give your photos some extra flare. – Shapes

– Stickers

– Frames

– Text labels (bunch of fonts) DRAW Draw on your photo with any color you want. – Draw (5 tools, color picker, undo/redo) TRANSFORM – Crop

– Orientation

– Resize (with or without aspect saving) GEOLOCATION & TIMESTAMP You can add, edit or delete the geolocation and timestamp of your photo preserved in EXIF. – Location

Cat Translator Deluxe

Normally $0.99.

Get closer to your cat with Cat Translator, a cat sound translator that helps you identify your cat’s feelings with the touch of a button.

Please make a review for our app if you like it. Shake the phone or 3d touch to enter the hidden game “Meow meaw meuw maow” — Whiskers the Cat

Cat Translator is the best cat translator on the app store

Meter Robot

Normally $4.99.

Meter Robot is like is a SpeedTest app, but it does more. It measures your data speed in real situation. SpeedTest app uses a fake data file. To understand this, let’s understand how a SpeedTest app works. A speedtest uses a fake data file to send to an Internet service provider. It sends the file to measure the download or upload speed. But when it does this, the internet service provider cranks up the upload or download speed for your iPhone. Does your Internet service provider crank up the internet speed, when you are downloading a game or streaming music or video? Honestly, you wouldn’t know, because SpeedTest doesn’t measure the download or upload speed in real situation. SpeedTest app measures the internet speed when your internet service provider is using a fake file and is doing its best. Meter Robot does not use a fake data file. Instead, it measures your download speed, when you are using the internet. For example, Meter Robot measures your download speed when you are downloading a movie, a song, a game or an app. If you have a LTE connection, you can really see how well it does in real situation. If you have a Wi-FI AC connection, you can measure its upload or download speed performance too. It also counts how much LTE, 4G or 3G cellular data you used. Note: No account to sign up. No Google, Facebook, Twitter or Linked account password to provide.

DevoBots

Normally $0.99.

MAKE MUSIC & ART WITH DEVO! Special release price for a short time only!

Top 10 music App in 28 countries on its first week of release.

Authorized DEVO loop Synthesizer and Robot Avatar Maker App, DEVOBOTS is HERE!! DEVO Synthesizer featuring unreleased DEVO sounds coupled with a powerful Devo Robot Maker & Photo booth: Kit Robot has been working in collaboration with pop icons DEVO for the last year to bring you this exclusive App featuring unreleased Sound Loops from the 1980s Devo Archives, allowing you to play and mix your own music using our unique DevoBots loop synthesizer. Inspired by analogue synths and toy organs from the 1970s, we bring you a sound device reminiscent of DEVOs own synths utilizing their very own sound. “This App will capture your imagination and bring out the child in you!” You can use it to create your own music and art, bomb photographs or as a creative learning tool for your children”. DevoBots also includes our Kit Robot Avatar engine combined with unique DEVO color form assets, enabling you to create your very own DevoBot Army or any character or decorate your photos with unique Devo assets. This is the first ever App utilizing one of the most influential bands of the last 40 years, making this the must have No 1 DEVO App. A 2 in 1 App. DevoBots is a digital robot assembly kit, like a digital Lego, paper dolls or Mr Potato Head. The user can create millions of robotic characters out of the box using our professionally created assets, mimicking the bands outfits and personas from the past 40 years. You can also take photos of your friends to turn into DevoBots or anything you want! DevoBots is also a music loop synthesizer for use as a unique sound generator for your recordings, for fun or live in a professional setting, by manipulating the sound in realtime to achieve unique, layered sound. New Assets and Sound packs will become available through In App Downloads making the app ever evolving and modular. Features: • Play with DEVO competition. Create a track to be featured by DEVO in an up coming release or promo. • 2 in 1 app, DEVO Synthesizer and DEVO Robot assembly Kit • Original DEVO music loops from the 1980’s • Create and manipulate layered music in realtime using our unique effects pad • Sample your own sounds through the mic with the onboard sampler • Expand the synthesizer by collecting new DEVO sound banks as they become available • Including over 10,000, Free, professionally designed assets inspired by the evolution of DEVO – Devolution • Use the DevoBot camera to decorate photos of your friends and family • Collect new DevoBot asset packs as they become available • using the art tools, Output over 1 million robotic designs to Facebook, Twitter etc, • create desktop images, posters, Tee shirts using Hi Res Retina output. • Use your own background to display your artwork • Hi Resolution Retina screen interface • Share your designs easily with friends online Kit Robot are proud to be working with DEVO to bring you this unique multi media creation kit. MECHANICAL MAN is your FREEDOM OF CHOICE!!! – Who will you be? JOIN THE DEVOBOT ARMY TODAY!

BeerDial

Normally $1.99.

Recipes on Tap. How to use the Beer Dial:

– Dial your Beer profile

– Tap through food categories

– Pair your Beer with a recipe What the dial does:

– Beer profiling

– Beer serving instructions

– Beer expiration

– Beer pairing

– 100+ recipes

– Charcuterie and cheese pairing

– Cooking and preparation times

– Independent recipe and ingredients columns

Matching Beers and recipes is tedious for the novice and experienced sommelier alike. The Beer Dial has simplified the process with an intuitive user-interface, and an up-front approach to navigating the complexities of Beer pairing. Each wine is colored coded by it’s respective color profile, and accompanied with serving, preparation, and expiration details. Flavors are easily sorted by dialing through profiles, making exploration convenient while eliminating app fatigue from deep diving into endless content streams. The Beer Dial contains 8 Beer profiles;

– Pale lagers

– Indian Ales

– Pilsners

– Pale Ales

– Hafeweizen

– Wheat Beers

– Amber Ales

– Brown Ales

– Porters

– Dry Stouts

– Cream Stouts The Beer Dial contains 10 food pairing categories;

– Vegetables

– Rich Seafoods

– Fish

– Seasoned Cheeses

– Starches

– Soft Cheeses

– White Meats

– Red Meats

– Cured Meats

– Sweets Each pairing contains 3-7 recipes per food category, and each wine profile has up to 7 food pairs. That’s 10 food categories, 1-7 food profiles per Beer profile, totaling 100+ recipes, including charcuterie and cheese recommendations. Recipes are on a simple carousel by tapping forward or tap backward. And when using the Beer Dial on your iPad, you’ll have the benefit of a 2-colum recipe window; 1 column for ingredients, and 1 column for instructions. Each column is independently scrollable, making it easy to reference recipes and instructions without endlessly scrolling back and forth. Head Recipe Planning is Eeasy. Age Restricted for Alcohol. Aged 21 and up, or see your country’a local laws for using this application or consuming alcohol.

Plan wisely.

