This is the Xbox One X, Microsoft’s ‘Project Scorpio’

Mike Wehner
June 11th, 2017 at 5:06 PM

It’s E3 2017 time, and as per usual, Microsoft is the first of the big three console makers to host its annual product keynote. The biggest reveal of the company’s showcase — and potentially of this year’s E3 as a whole — is undoubtedly the much-hyped “Project Scorpio,” a beefed-up Xbox One that Microsoft simply won’t stop calling “the world’s most powerful console.” It’s called Xbox One X, and here it is.

Microsoft dove right into the Xbox One X announcement, listing a whole bunch of fancy features like support for HDR, wide color gamut, 4K Blu-ray HD playback, and full compatibility with the Xbox One game library. For games released for the standard Xbox One, the Xbox One X will make them run smoother and, in theory, better looking, using supersampling and additional levels of antialiasing.

The Xbox One X has what Microsoft describes as “the fastest, most advanced processor” ever to grace a game console. The company also touted its build quality and hardware features, including a “liquid-cooled vapor chamber” to keep the CPU from catching a fever.

In terms of design, the X is actually pretty tiny. In fact, it’s the smallest Xbox yet, which is impressive when you consider how huge the Xbox One is.

The console will debut on November 7th.

