OnePlus just gave us an official look at the OnePlus 5’s camera

As with every OnePlus handset release, the company can’t wait to reveal more details about the phone before the launch keynote. We’ve just learned that the OnePlus 5 will basically be an iPhone 7 Plus from a Twitter teaser, and now we have an official YouTube video to check out that offers us a glimpse of the phone’s audio improvements.

“We brought in some new hardware and assigned a group of engineers to optimize the audio system of the OnePlus 5 to capture much clearer sound,” OnePlus explains in the description of a YouTube video that’s not yet listed, but it’s available if you have the link. “As a result, the OnePlus 5’s improved microphone performs significantly better in loud environments. See for yourself!”

The 20-second clip below shows the audio recording performance and sound playback capabilities of the OnePlus 3T compared to the OnePlus 5.

But because the clip was recorded with smartphones, it also offers us a first video recording sample for the OnePlus 5.

The dual lens camera will be the main selling point of the phone, we already know that. So you should watch the video below with that in mind, even though audio improvements are always welcome.

In addition to the unlisted clip above, which probably was supposed to “leak,” OnePlus also posted a new teaser on its YouTube page. Check it out:

The OnePlus 5 is going to be unveiled on June 20th, and will hit stores in the following weeks.