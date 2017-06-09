New Android O details emerge, but one big question remains

We never had any doubt that Google’s next major Android update would have any other number than Android 8.0. Not since the days of Jelly Bean has Google lingered on the same number for more than one operating system version, and Android O hardly looks like it’d deserve to be related to the Android 7.x family. That said, it was only this week that Google finally confirmed that Android O is indeed Android 8.0, when the company released the third Android O developer preview build.

The update is available for Nexus and Pixel phones and can be installed right away. Once you do that, a simple visit to the About phone section of the Settings phone will reveal the phone is running Android 8.0.0, as shown in images posted by Android Police.

What Google did not do on Thursday was to reveal the official dessert name of Android O. That should happen soon, since Google is rumored to have plans to launch the final Android O release as soon as early as early August. But Android O Developer Preview 3 does ship with the final APIs for Android O, something developers should appreciate.

If you already have Android O running on your device, you should look for an over-the-air update to bring you up to the latest version. If you’re looking to try it out for the first time, you can do so via the public beta program.