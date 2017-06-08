Here’s the Trump camp’s response to James Comey’s testimony

Today, James Comey is sitting in a much-hyped hearing with the US Congress in which he’s expected to reveal details about his meetings with Donald Trump. The former FBI director’s dealings with Trump have been well publicized, and various leaks and statements have suggested that Trump allegedly asked Comey to “drop” the investigation into the president’s dealings with Russia before, during, and after the 2016 US election. As expected, Trump’s inner circle has taken to Twitter to offer their own comments on Comey’s remarks to Congress. Here they are.

1/3 Flynn stuff is BS in context 2 guys talking about a guy they both know well. I hear "I hope nothing happens but you have to do your job" — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

2/3 very far from any kind of coercion or influence and certainly not obstruction! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

3/3 Knowing my father for 39 years when he "orders or tells" you to do something there is no ambiguity, you will know exactly what he means — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

Hoping and telling are two very different things, you would think that a guy like Comey would know that. #givemeabreak — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

Comey "I could be wrong" — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

