Here’s the Trump camp’s response to James Comey’s testimony

Today, James Comey is sitting in a much-hyped hearing with the US Congress in which he’s expected to reveal details about his meetings with Donald Trump. The former FBI director’s dealings with Trump have been well publicized, and various leaks and statements have suggested that Trump allegedly asked Comey to “drop” the investigation into the president’s dealings with Russia before, during, and after the 2016 US election. As expected, Trump’s inner circle has taken to Twitter to offer their own comments on Comey’s remarks to Congress. Here they are.
Updating…