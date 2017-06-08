Amazon axes unlimited Drive storage

For a little while now, Amazon Drive has quietly had one of the best deals around for large amounts of cloud storage. For $60 a year, you could get unlimited storage for any of your files, which is an objectively unbeatable deal.

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, and Amazon is now capping the storage for its $60-a-year program at 1TB. That ain’t bad, but it also means your dreams of archiving Wikipedia in the sky are going to be a lot more expensive.

There are now two tiers of storage: 100GB for $12 a year, or 1TB for $60. Every extra TB of storage on top of that costs another $60, with the total capping out at 30TB.

Those are good and competitive pricing tiers, but older subscribers who moved all of their files and movies to Amazon’s cloud with the promise of unlimited storage are going to be rightly peeved.

There’s another thing longtime subscribers are going to have to watch out for: the auto-renew. Anyone currently signed up for unlimited storage will have their plan switched over to the 1TB/$60-per-month deal when their current subscription runs out, so you’ll want to change that if you don’t want to stay with Amazon.

The one piece of good news is that anyone signed up for Amazon Prime still gets free unlimited photo storage, and anyone who signs up for Amazon Drive still gets 5GB of data for free.