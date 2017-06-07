Model 3 buyers can pick what color and wheel-size they want, but that’s about it

Not more than two weeks ago, Tesla released a number of key details regarding the Model 3, including the vehicle’s 0-60 time and how far it will be able to travel on a single charge. Of particular interest, though, is that Tesla made a point of highlighting that the Model 3 won’t exactly be the most customizeable car on the planet. On the contrary, the total number of Model 3 configurations will be limited to under 100. In star contrast, the cumulative number of available configurations on the Model S is more than 1,500.

As we highlighted previously, this is a smart move on Tesla’s part because it will help the company streamline production and pump out cars as fast as possible. This is especially important given that Tesla has a bad history of missing production deadlines. What’s more, with Model 3 reservations believed to be in the 400,000 range, Tesla simply can’t afford any production hiccups once mass production begins. While previous Tesla vehicles have been subject to delays, consumers were willing to cut Tesla some slack. With the Model 3 — a vehicle designed for the mass market — Tesla will not be afforded the same benefit of the doubt.

Yesterday, Tesla held its annual shareholders meeting in Mountain View, California where Elon Musk helped shed some light on just what type of customizations prospective Model 3 buyers will be able to make.

“You just need to decide what color you want and what size wheels, at least for the initial production,” Musk said in remarks transcribed by Autonews. Musk later added that the first-run of Model 3s will only be available with two-wheel drive, with an all-wheel drive option slated to be available later on down the line.