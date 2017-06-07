iOS 11 hands-on video showcases over 100 new features and changes

Every mainline iOS update is exciting for iPhone and iPad users, but some are more substantial than others. iOS 11 appears to be one of those substantial updates, bringing visual overhauls to the Control Center, the App Store and the iPad as a whole. In fact, there are so many changes and upgrades in iOS 11 that Apple only had time to cover a few at WWDC 2017, but now that the first beta has been made available to developers, we’ve been able to see virtually everything it has to offer.

We highlighted some of the biggest changes on both the iPhone and the iPad in our iOS 11 screenshot collection on Tuesday, but if you want to take an even deeper dive, 9to5Mac has you covered with a 27-minute video showcasing over 100 new features found in the iOS 11 beta:

If you watched the WWDC 2017 keynote, you already know that iOS 11 is a major step forward for the mobile OS. Not only does it enhance the usability of the platform on the whole, but it refreshes some of the features and services that desperately needed a fresh look and turns the iPad into a competent multitasking tablet. As big as iOS 10 was last year, it seems to pale in comparison to iOS 11.

Best of all, this is just the first beta for iOS 11. There will be plenty more additions, tweaks and fixes before the final product launches to the public this fall. But if you simply can’t wait that long, we have an explainer that will walk you through how to get iOS 11 beta 1 on your phone without a developer account or even a computer. Just be careful — it’s still a somewhat buggy mess.