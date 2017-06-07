The Galaxy Note 8 might be unveiled ahead of the iPhone 8

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Samsung is trying to beat the upcoming iPhone to market with its latest Galaxy Note. The last time Samsung went for this approach, things didn’t work out so well. A certain phone kept exploding left and right, Samsung had to recall it and then discontinue it. You know the story.

A new report from Korea says the Galaxy Note 8 will be unveiled ahead of the iPhone 8, so should we be worried? Probably not.



Quoting circulating rumors, The Korea Herald says that Samsung is planning to unpack the Galaxy Note 8 as soon as late August, “strategically ahead of the debut of the iPhone 8 in September.”

The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to have a design similar to the Galaxy S8, the report notes, but the phone will also pack a dual lens camera on the back, The Herald notes.

As for the product’s safety, Samsung proved with the Galaxy S8 that it has learned from its past mistakes. Moreover, rumors detailing Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S9 plans revealed that Samsung may have started work on these devices well ahead of schedule.

In early 2017, Samsung blamed battery manufacturing issues for the Galaxy Note 7 mess. But it also implied that its desire to rush to market a phone with plenty of novel features, battery size included, and a disregard for thorough quality checks were also factors that favored the fires and explosions that followed.

For the time being, there’s no official hint from Samsung that the Galaxy Note 8 will see a late August or early September launch. The company hasn’t even officially launched the refurbished Galaxy Note 7, which should hit stores in certain markets well ahead of the Galaxy Note 8.