Apple fans, the moment you’ve been waiting for has finally arrived: Apple’s huge WWDC 2017 keynote is about to begin. Well, to be fair, Apple’s upcoming iPhone 8 unveiling later this year is the moment most Apple fans are really waiting for more than anything else, but the company’s keynote presentation that kicks off WWDC 2017 is a close second. Apple has a ton of announcements to work its way through on Monday, June 5th, and in this post will explain exactly how you can watch all the action unfold live, no matter what type of device you might be using.

Are you at home right now and you want to watch Apple’s WWDC 2017 keynote on the big screen? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Are you at work and you want to watch it on your desktop or laptop computer? No sweat, we’ll explain how to see the action unfold in realtime on macOS or Windows. Are you on the move, so you need to watch WWDC 2017 on your iPhone or iPad? It’s all good, you’ll find everything you need right here in this post.

First things first… what exactly does Apple have in store for us during this year’s huge WWDC 2017 keynote?

Nothing is confirmed until Apple unveils it on stage later today, but we have a very good idea of some of the things the company likely plans to announce. We can expect refresh MacBook Pro laptops with newer processors, as well as a brand new iPad Pro that crams a 10.5-inch display into a device that’s about the same size as the current 9.7-inch model. There have also been about half a dozen independent reports claiming that Apple will unveil a brand new Siri Speaker at WWDC 2017 to take on the Amazon Echo and Google Home.

On the software side of things, Apple will obviously reveal new versions of each of its major software platforms. After all, this is the Worldwide Developers Conference. Expect to get an exciting first look at new versions of macOS, tvOS, and watchOS, and we’ll of course get our first taste of iOS 11.

Want to see all the action as it unfolds live at WWDC 2017? Here’s everything you need to know:

If you’re on a macOS or Windows 10 computer, click this link to watch the WWDC 2017 live stream. You’ll need to watch in Safari on a Mac, and you’ll need to be running OS X v10.8.5 or later. On a Windows 10 machine, you’ll need to use the Microsoft Edge browser.

On an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, click right here to see the live stream of Apple’s big WWDC 2017 keynote presentation. You’ll need an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with Safari on iOS 7.0 or later.

Finally, you can also watch all the action from WWDC 2017 on your Apple TV. As long as you have software 6.2 or later on a 2nd- or 3rd-generation Apple TV, or any version of tvOS on a 4th-generation Apple TV, you’ll see the Apple Events app appear on your home screen. Just open the app, sit back, and enjoy the show.

Remember, all the action kicks off shortly at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 PM PT.