We now have just a few short hours to go before Apple kicks off its second-biggest event of 2017 (the first is the company’s upcoming iPhone 8 launch event, of course). We’re all expecting an action-packed WWDC 2017 keynote that focuses on a surprisingly wide range of hardware and software products. Apple apparently has refreshed MacBook Pro models in store, a brand new iPad Pro with a larger display packed into a case that’s the same size as the 9.7-inch model, and even a new Siri Speaker that marks the company’s first brand new iOS product of 2017. Speaking of iOS, we’re also expecting Apple to show off dozens of new features in its various software platforms, including macOS, tvOS, watchOS, and of course iOS 11.

All the action is scheduled to kick off later today at 1:00PM EDT / 10:00AM PDT, and we can’t wait to see what Apple has in store for us with iOS 11. Aside from a few small leaks from this past weekend, no one outside Apple really has any idea of what to expect. While we can’t say anything conclusive yet about iOS 11, we can say that once Apple’s fresh new iOS 11 is finally unveiled, it probably won’t be quite as impressive as this video, which imagines iOS 11 running on Apple’s upcoming new iPhone 8.

Rumors surrounding Apple’s next-generation iPhone 8 obviously focus on the hardware, since Apple fans are about to get their major iPhone hardware refresh in three years. Three years is a very long time to use iPhones that look almost exactly the same, so anticipation is huge in 2017. Rumors suggest the new iPhone 8 will feature an all-screen front side, a Touch ID fingerprint sensor embedded into the display, a new glass housing with a stainless steel midframe and polished edges, an upgraded dual-camera system on the back, wireless charging support, and plenty more.

The new hardware will obviously be the most talked-about iPhone 8 change, but let’s not forget that none of that means a thing without the exciting new software features coming in iOS 11. On Monday, we’ll get our first taste off many of the nifty new features Apple has planned for us in iOS 11.

Apple will undoubtedly hold anything back that might give away details surrounding its upcoming iPhone 8, but which is obviously a bummer. There’s nothing we can do about that, I’m afraid, but we can at least have some fun imagining what iOS 11 might be like on an all-screen iPhone 8 thanks to the video embedded below. Please be warned that there’s a bunch of flickering and flashing in the video, so anyone with a medial condition that might be impacted should skip it.