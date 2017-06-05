Pokemon Go ‘Fire and Ice’ event leaks a week before launching

Interest in Pokemon Go has waned considerably since the addition of Generation 2 Pokemon to the game, but in recent months, Niantic has been picking up the pace when it comes to in-game events. It started with the Water Festival in late March, was followed up by an Easter event in April and then the Grass-type Worldwide Bloom and Rock-type Adventure Week carried the game through May.

It stands to reason that Niantic would hold at least one more event in June, and over the weekend, a leak seemingly revealed the next big Pokemon Go event before the developer could announce it.

According to the source (via Pokemon Go Hub), the next event will focus on Fire- and Ice-type Pokemon. It will take place from Tuesday, June 13th to Tuesday, June 20th. Here’s the full leaked release:

Trainers, With summer quickly approaching in the Northern Hemisphere and winter approaching in the Southern Hemisphere, we couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate the upcoming solstices than with a Fire-type and Ice-type Pokémon GO event. From 1:00 P.M. PDT on June 13 to 1:00 P.M. PDT on June 20, 2017, Trainers around the world will discover more Charmander, Cyndaquil, Growlithe, Houndour, Ponyta, Swinub, Vulpix, and their Evolutions. You’ll also want to keep an eye out for Sneasel, Magmar, Cloyster, and other Fire types and Ice types! It’s time to perfect your Poké Ball throws, Trainers! Throughout the event, you’ll receive huge XP bonuses for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws, as well as Curveballs and First Throws. Additionally, as you walk around your neighborhoods or discover new sights, you’ll earn even more XP for hatching Eggs. To help you take advantage of these awesome XP bonuses, Lucky Eggs will be 50% off in the in-game shop. Get ready to explore the world around you—there are even more exciting updates coming your way soon! —The Pokémon GO team

Massive XP bonuses and increased Fire-type and Ice-type spawns would make this one of the better events in recent memory. Of course, the event is still unconfirmed, but if Niantic plans to hold an event for every Pokemon type, Fire and Ice are going to need to be represented eventually. We’ll be sure to provide an update if and when Niantic shares any information regarding the event.