Rumored MacBook Pro update will finally give users something to get excited about

As a developers conference, it’s no surprise that Apple’s WWDC keynote today — not to mention its scheduled programs for the rest of the week — will primarily focus on software. From iOS 11 to new updates involving macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, Apple’s event today will have a decidedly software bent. That said, rumor has it that Apple may also make a few surprise hardware announcements as well, including a new edgeless 10.5-inch iPad and a long-rumored Siri-based speaker designed to go head to head with Amazon’s Echo and Google Home.

One particularly exciting hardware update that has arguably been a few months overdue centers on Apple’s flagship MacBook Pro with the Touch Bar. While nothing drastic is likely, there have been rumors that Apple later today will announce some nice spec bumps to its flagship notebook. While a spec bump isn’t traditionally an update worth getting excited about, the MacBook Pro isn’t exactly a traditional device. Though sales have seemingly been healthy, Apple’s MacBook Pro with the Touch Bar was a controversial product from the get-go and elicited no shortage of backlash from both developers and creative professionals who quickly categorized the product as overpriced and underpowered. Not only was the Touch Bar greeted with a lukewarm response, but professionals bemoaned that RAM on the MacBook Pro with the Touch Bar was limited to just 16GB.

Not to worry, Apple today is expected to issue a relatively minor MacBook Pro refresh that will offer prospective users more bang for the buck. Not only will Apple’s revamped MacBook Pro come equipped with speedier Kaby Lake processors from Intel, but rumor has it that the refresh will support 32GB of RAM.

All told, Apple’s rumored MacBook Pro enhancements will go a long ways towards erasing some of the longstanding criticisms that have shrouded the machine since it’s launch late last year.

Further, there are also rumblings that we’ll see a MacBook refresh later today as well. And as a final point, rumor has it that Apple’s MacBook Air line is dead.