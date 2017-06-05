The first brand new iOS 11 app has already leaked

Apple on Monday will unveil its latest software innovations alongside new hardware, but iOS 11 will probably be the main star of the show. iOS 11, one of the most important features of iPhone 8, is still largely a mystery. But, as careful as Apple may have been with iOS 11 leaks, the company just leaked a brand new application that will be available in iOS 11, and it’s a pretty exciting one: Files.

If there’s one thing missing in iOS, particularly on “Pro” devices, is a files browser. It seems that Apple might fix that in iOS 11 with an appropriate app for that.

A placeholder listing called Files went up in the App Store with just a few hours to go until WWDC 2017 kicks off, 9to5Mac reports.

Ahead of iOS 11, a 'Files' app placeholder entry from Apple appears on the App Store. Requires iOS 11.0 or later 😘 pic.twitter.com/8HAQflHBuI — Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) June 5, 2017

First seen by developer Steven Troughton-Smith, the app was removed from the App Store, and you can’t find it at this time.

The developer of the app was listed as Apple, and you need iOS 11 or later to run it. Other details about it were not available, and Apple did not upload any screenshots or other media for the app.

Why is the app available in the App Store in the first place? It’s likely that Files will be a built-in iOS 11 app, but not all users will want it. But they’ll be able to remove it from their screens and re-enable it later. 9to5Mac says that an App Store listing for the Activity app was also spotted. Currently, iOS users can’t delete the Activity app, but that will change with iOS 11.