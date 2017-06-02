Verizon introduces cheaper prepaid plans with higher data caps

As the mobile market becomes increasingly competitive, the big carriers have had to make some concessions when it comes to pricey plans. On Friday, that trend continued as Verizon introduced three new monthly prepaid plans that are either cheaper than the prepaid plans that the carrier had in place previously or offer more data for the same price. In other words, a win-win for consumers.

Beginning on June 6th, Verizon customers will be able to choose between a 3 GB plan for $40, a 7 GB plan for $50 or a 10 plan GB for $60. These prepaid plans include all the features subscribers are used to, including Mobile Hotspot to tether your phone and Carryover Data for data you don’t use. Plus, even once you’ve used up all your data, you can stay connected at 2G speeds.

In addition to the new prepaid plans, Verizon is running a wide variety of limited-time promotions:

For a limited time, when you switch to Verizon and sign up for unlimited, you can get the hottest phones including Google Pixel, Google Pixel XL, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, Moto Z Droid, Moto Z Droid Force, Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8+ or LG G6 for as low as $15 per month on device payment when you trade in an eligible phone.In addition, you’ll get a $100 Amazon gift card when you switch to Verizon or sign up for an additional line of service.

For a limited time, purchase a Google Pixel or Pixel XL and get a Google Home for free after mail-in rebate. That’s a $129.99 value.

With Total Mobile Protection from Verizon, you’ll be covered in case of loss, theft or damage for just $11 for a single line. Cracked screen repairs are available in most U.S. cities and the deductible for repairing cracked screens recently dropped from $79 to $49.

This month, save 20% on all mophie® juice pack® cases and the powerstation USB-C.

So whether you’re looking to subscribe to a new, affordable prepaid plan or just want to get a free Google Home with your Google Pixel, Verizon has something for everybody this month.