Fresh leak sheds new light on the iPhone 8’s display

All eyes will be laser focused on Apple’s WWDC announcements next week, but that’s not to say that the influx of iPhone 8 rumors will ground to a halt. On the contrary, the frequency of iPhone 8 leaks has only increased over the last few days alone. What’s more, we’re now starting to get a firmer grasp on the precise dimensions of Apple’s next-gen iPhone.

Earlier today, prolific leaker Benjamin Geskin published a new schematic which sheds some more light on the exact dimensions of the iPhone 8’s display. As previously rumored, the iPhone 8 design will feature an edgeless OLED display with the Touch ID sensor embedded into the display itself. While some leaked schematics have pointed to an iPhone 8 with a Touch ID sensor embedded on the back, it’s now widely believed that those schematics were early iPhone prototypes that Apple has since abandoned.

The drawing above appears to align closely with similar iPhone 8 rumors we’ve seen over the past few days and should be a close approximation to the device Apple will actually ship later this year. Indeed, a number of other credible sources have also relayed that the iPhone 8 will feature a display in the 5.8-inch range. This coalesces with other reports claiming that the iPhone 8 will feature a display similar in size to the iPhone 7 Plus, albeit in a form factor similar to the iPhone 7.

Though there has been speculation that the iPhone 8 will be the exact same size as the iPhone 7, more recent reports suggest that the iPhone 8 design will be just a tad larger, in terms of height, width, and thickness. The following photo purport to show what this size difference will look like, with the iPhone 8 being positioned in the middle.

And in case you missed it yesterday, the following photo provides us with a clearer understanding of what the iPhone 8 design will look like when measured up against a slew of other top tier smartphones, including the Galaxy S8 and the Google Pixel.

Image Source: OnLeaks

For even more context, the following render gives us an even better idea as to what the final iPhone 8 design is going to look like, though it’s extremely unlikely that the two flaps below — to the left and right of the camera — will be used as illustrated below.

Image Source: iDrop News/Benjamin Geskin