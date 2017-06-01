This is how much the safe Galaxy Note 7 might cost you

Samsung fans who’re waiting for a cheaper Galaxy Note 7 to finally hit stores should consider the possibility that the phone will still be pretty expensive, a new leak suggests.

Some refer to it as the Galaxy Note 7R while others call it Galaxy Note FE. Regardless of the name, this is going to be the Galaxy Note 7 version that hopefully won’t explode. Aside from a safer, smaller capacity, battery, you shouldn’t expect any changes from this model. But because it’s a refurbished version it won’t sell at the original price. Samsung would not dare do that.

Spotted on Danawa, a Korean online store, the Galaxy Note FE has a price of 699,600 won, which is around $625. That’s at least $200 less than the original price, but still, a high price point for a phone that’s getting old.

Image Source: Danawa

Samsung has not announced availability details for the handset, but earlier reports said the handset should hit stores in June. The same reports offered a similar price point for the refurbished Galaxy Note 7 handset. It’s also unclear what markets will receive the Galaxy Note 7 model next, and whether any western countries will get it.

That said, there’s plenty of reasons not to buy the Galaxy Note 7 right now. OnePlus 5. Galaxy Note 8. iPhone 8. Google Pixel 2. These are just some of the high-end handsets set to launch in the second half of the year. On top of that, there’s also the safety angle to be considered. Samsung probably made sure these refurbished units are super safe to use. But what if they’re not?