New MacBooks, iPads and keyboards are set for a WWDC launch

Apple’s WWDC 2017 keynote is just a few days away, which is when Apple will give us a first iOS 11 taste alongside news of other operating system updates due this year, including macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. But Apple will also unveil new hardware at the show, and there’s one more piece of evidence that seems to indicate new MacBooks and iPads are going to be unveiled soon, as well as a new Magic Keyboard .

First seen by Consomac, fresh Apple documents filed with the Eurasian Economic Commission list model numbers for new products, including MacBooks, iPads, and what appears to be a new Magic Keyboard.

The new Mac model numbers include A1289, A1347, A1418, A1419 and A1481. But some of them are already associated with existing Mac hardware, so it’s unclear whether they represent any of the new Macs coming at WWDC. Apple is expected to refresh the 12-inch MacBook and the MacBook Pro.

Image Source: 9to5Mac

Earlier this week, ship dates for the 15-inch MacBook Pro slipped past June 5th, suggesting that the product is in for a refresh.

New model numbers for iPads include the A1670, A1701 (Wi-Fi) and A1671, A1709 (cellular) pairs. 9to5Mac speculates that the 10.5-inch iPad is probably represented by the A1701 and A1709 identifiers.

Finally, the A1843 model number appears to be used for a new wireless keyboard. It’s unclear why Apple would update the keyboard at this time. What if it’s a TouchBar-ready Magic Keyboard?

Apple will share more details about its imminent product launches on Monday, with the main WWDC 2017 keynote set to kick off at 10 AM PST.