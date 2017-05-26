New video gives us an incredible look at Tesla’s Model 3

A brand new video of a Tesla Model 3 release candidate out on the open road provides us with our crispest look yet at Tesla’s highly anticipated EV. Indeed, with Model 3 production still on track to begin in July, it’s no surprise that Tesla has ramped up road testing in recent weeks, and in turn, we’ve seen a seemingly endless stream of Model 3 spy shots and videos surface online as of late.

The most recent video comes to us via the Northern California Dashcam YouTube account and depicts a white Model 3 cruising along the highway near the San Mateo bridge. While it’s hard to take anything away from the video with respect to what the final version of the car is going to look like, the video nonetheless provides us with a high quality and detailed look at what may very well be the most highly anticipated car release in years.

Say what you will, but it’s hard to deny that the Model 3 is an impressively sleek car given its entry-level price of $35,000.

The video doesn’t provide us with a clear look at the Model 3 interior, which is unfortunate given that there’s still a lot we don’t know about what the Model 3 is going to look like from the inside. While we know that there will be a 15-inch touchscreen on the center dash, there are still unanswered questions regarding the fit and finish options Tesla will make available on the Model 3. That said, a recent spy shot did reveal a Model 3 interior with a wood trim, strongly suggesting that the interior we saw when Tesla first unveiled the Model 3 won’t be as barren and boring as we thought.

That spy shot can be seen below.

For what it’s worth, Musk last year also promised that the steering wheel would see some substantial enhancements.

@HBL_Cosmin Wait until you see the real steering controls and system for the 3. It feels like a spaceship. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 3, 2016

Lastly, Tesla earlier this week confirmed a number of Model 3 details, including a base-level range of 215 miles and a 0-60 time of 5.6 seconds.