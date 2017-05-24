The Galaxy S8 may be a huge hit, but Samsung is already working on the next big thing

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard that the Galaxy S9 is already in development several months earlier than expected, but a new report from Korea shares some new details surrounding next year’s flagship Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+.

According to The Bell, Samsung already settled on the codenames Star and Star 2 for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones. It’s unclear what the codenames are supposed to signify, but the report reminds us that the Galaxy S8’s codename was Project Dream, and Cruiser for the Galaxy S8 Active.

The report says that codenames often imply characteristics. The “dream” for the Galaxy S8 was to beat Apple. Cruiser, meanwhile, is a warship and probably is meant to symbolize the ruggedness of the upcoming Galaxy S8 Active. Of note, The Bell says that the Galaxy S9 will not have a foldable display. An industry insider apparently said that the Galaxy S9 will have display specs similar to the Galaxy S8.

The source also expects the next-gen Galaxy S phones to feature a dual lens camera and a fingerprint sensor under the screen. These are features that are already rumored for the Galaxy Note 8 smartphone that’s supposed to come out later this year.

The report notes that Galaxy S9 parts production is expected to start as soon as late 2017, a few months ahead of the schedule that had previously been expected. Assuming all these reports are accurate, Samsung fans have several new reasons to be excited. The more time Samsung spends developing and testing new phones, the better the quality should be.