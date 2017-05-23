The new Surface Pro is available for preorder

Earlier today, Microsoft announced the new Surface Pro. But while you’re still taking in the news, Microsoft isn’t messing around: preorders start today on Microsoft.com. The cheapest version costs $799, but that price does not include the keyboard and stylus, so be prepared to spend extra cash on accessories. Furthermore, the cheapest Surface Pro might not meet your needs when it comes to performance.

Thankfully, you can buy versions with better processors, more RAM, and more storage, but the price will go up significantly. Finally, the LTE model that Microsoft advertised isn’t available for preorder — or, at least, it’s not clear when there will be a separate LTE version, or whether all models support cellular connectivity.

On the new Surface Pro product page, there’s no mention of LTE support, something that was talked about during the event. But Microsoft does list no less than six different Surface Pro options that can be purchased right now, as follows:

128GB SSD, Intel Core m3, 4GB of RAM, Intel HD Graphics 615 – $799.00 ($719.10 for education)

128GB SSD, Intel Core i5, 4GB of RAM, Intel HD Graphics 620 – $999.00 ($899.10 for education)

256GB SSD, Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, Intel HD Graphics 620 – $1,299.00 ($1,169.10 for education)

256GB SSD, Intel Core i7, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 – $1,599.00 ($1,439.10 for education)

512GB SSD, Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 – $2,199.00 ($1,979.10 for education)

1TB SSD, Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 – $2,699.00 ($2,429.10 for education)

Yes, the entry price for the Surface Pro is quite affordable, but the version you might want to buy is still pretty expensive. Again, the keyboard cover and Surface Pen will cost you extra.

The Surface Pro should ship by June 15th.