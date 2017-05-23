Samsung’s new portable SSD will be faster and smaller than anything before

Samsung is making quite a variety of SSD models for laptops and tablets, including portable solutions that are don’t just look good, but have performance to match. You may have used the T1 and the T3 in the past, but if you haven’t bought one, you might want to hold out for a while longer. Samsung is going to come out with a T5 portable SSD that’s even smaller and faster than the T3.

The Samsung T5 will hit production in the coming weeks, The Korea Herald reports.

The Samsung T5 should be smaller and lighter than the T3, which is already quite small at about two-thirds of a business card.

Image Source: Samsung

The T3, shown above, ships in different capacities going up to 2TB of fast storage. The device is based on Samsung’s 48-layer V-NAND technology, which offers speeds of up to 450MB/s.

The incoming T5 will offer even more storage, the report notes, as it’s going to use new 64-layer V-NAND flash chips. That also means the drive will offer even faster data speeds.

The report notes that the T5 will arrive in various color options, including black, silver, and coral blue, and should hit stores at some point in June.

How much will the T5 cost? The report doesn’t say. “It is yet too early to confirm specifications about the new product, including the name,” a Samsung official told The Herald, so don’t expect Samsung to confirm it just yet.

The T3, meanwhile, is priced starting at $99.99 (250GB) and goes all the way up to $748 (2TB).