Spring is the time of year when you throw out all of the old junk you never look at any more to make room for new stuff. That appears to be exactly what Netflix is doing in June, as I’m struggling to find a single piece of content expiring next month that I’m sad to see leave the streaming service.

Don't Miss : Every Xbox One and Xbox 360 game you can download for free in June

This Is Spinal Tap is the biggest loss of June, followed by Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and I guess The Blair Witch Project, if you’re into that kind of thing. Also, if you’ve been waiting to rewatch the first season of Bob the Builder, act now or forever hold your peace.

Here is the full list of Netflix removals scheduled for June:

Leaving June 1st

D2: The Mighty Ducks

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids

Heterosexual Jill

House of Wax

Kidnapped

Knuckleball!

Las mágicas historias de Plim Plim: Season 1

L’Auberge Espagnole

Serendipity

The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975

The Blair Witch Project

The Good Guys: Season 1

The Hustler

The Little Rascals

The Prince & Me

The Teacher Who Defied Hitler

The Three Musketeers

The Way of the Dragon

This Is Spinal Tap

Two Step

We Are the Giant

Leaving June 6th

Private Practice: Seasons 1 – 6

Leaving June 8th

Xenia

Leaving June 9th

4:44: Last Day on Earth

Farewell Herr Schwarz

Free the Nipple

Remote Area Medical

Secrets: The Sphinx

Tough Being Loved by Jerks

Leaving June 14th

Bob the Builder: Season 1

Boys Of Abu Ghraib

Leaving June 15th

The Lazarus Project

Leaving June 16th

Jane Eyre

Leaving June 19th

Daddy’s Home

Grand Piano

The Right Kind of Wrong

Leaving June 23rd

Jimmy Goes to Nollywood

Leaving June 24th

Agent F.O.X.

Breath of the Gods

Dragon Guardians

Leaving June 29th

CSI: NY: Seasons 1 – 8

Leaving June 30th

Killer Couples: Season 1

Killer in the Family: Season 1

Murder Files: Season 1

Murder on the Social Network

My Online Bride

Be sure to check out all of the new movies and TV shows being added to Netflix in June.