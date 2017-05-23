Spring is the time of year when you throw out all of the old junk you never look at any more to make room for new stuff. That appears to be exactly what Netflix is doing in June, as I’m struggling to find a single piece of content expiring next month that I’m sad to see leave the streaming service.
This Is Spinal Tap is the biggest loss of June, followed by Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and I guess The Blair Witch Project, if you’re into that kind of thing. Also, if you’ve been waiting to rewatch the first season of Bob the Builder, act now or forever hold your peace.
Here is the full list of Netflix removals scheduled for June:
Leaving June 1st
- D2: The Mighty Ducks
- Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
- Heterosexual Jill
- House of Wax
- Kidnapped
- Knuckleball!
- Las mágicas historias de Plim Plim: Season 1
- L’Auberge Espagnole
- Serendipity
- The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975
- The Blair Witch Project
- The Good Guys: Season 1
- The Hustler
- The Little Rascals
- The Prince & Me
- The Teacher Who Defied Hitler
- The Three Musketeers
- The Way of the Dragon
- This Is Spinal Tap
- Two Step
- We Are the Giant
Leaving June 6th
- Private Practice: Seasons 1 – 6
Leaving June 8th
- Xenia
Leaving June 9th
- 4:44: Last Day on Earth
- Farewell Herr Schwarz
- Free the Nipple
- Remote Area Medical
- Secrets: The Sphinx
- Tough Being Loved by Jerks
Leaving June 14th
- Bob the Builder: Season 1
- Boys Of Abu Ghraib
Leaving June 15th
- The Lazarus Project
Leaving June 16th
- Jane Eyre
Leaving June 19th
- Daddy’s Home
- Grand Piano
- The Right Kind of Wrong
Leaving June 23rd
- Jimmy Goes to Nollywood
Leaving June 24th
- Agent F.O.X.
- Breath of the Gods
- Dragon Guardians
Leaving June 29th
- CSI: NY: Seasons 1 – 8
Leaving June 30th
- Killer Couples: Season 1
- Killer in the Family: Season 1
- Murder Files: Season 1
- Murder on the Social Network
- My Online Bride
Be sure to check out all of the new movies and TV shows being added to Netflix in June.