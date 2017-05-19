Apple’s upcoming new iPhone 8 will feature a bold new design, and not a moment too soon. After three consecutive iPhone generations that each feature nearly identical hardware designs, consumers are beginning to get antsy. iPhone sales are slumping, and Apple fans are due for something fresh and new. Come September, it looks like they’ll get exactly what they want — a fresh new iPhone 8 that features an OLED screen, a class-leading screen-to-body ratio, 3D scanning features, augmented reality features, and plenty more.

People are clearly excited for the iPhone 8, and rightfully so. As impressive as Apple’s next iPhone is expected to be, however, it pales in comparison to the futuristic iPhone featured in the video below.

Earlier this week, we gave the world its first look at what our source believes to be Apple’s finalized iPhone 8 design. It’s a bit thicker than the company’s current iPhones, but it packs a 5.8-inch OLED display into a phone with about the same footprint as the current 4.7-inch iPhone. It also sports polished stainless steel around the edges to create a look and feel that is continuous.

Of course, it’s nothing like the concept dreamt up by graphic designer Thiago Duarte.

YouTube channel ConceptsiPhone posted a new video last night that shows a vision of Apple’s iPhone in the year 2020. Before we actually dive into it, you should know that there is a 0% chance this is what Apple’s iPhones will look like in 2020. Maybe less than 0%. That said, it’s still fun to imagine what it would be like to use an iPhone like this, and the possibilities are endless.

Apple’s lead designer Jony Ive has said that his dream is an iPhone that is a single sheet of glass. Some day, he may realize that dream (probably not), but today we get a taste of what it might be like to use an iPhone with a design that features one continuous piece of glass from the front of the phone to the back. In fact, it’s not just the glass that wraps around the entire phone — the display does as well.

Here are the proposed features posted by ConceptsiPhone alongside the video:

360° for more possibilities – this feature represents what we believe as the future of smartphone.

No ports, thanks to the wireless charging and data transfer. Oh, except one, the SIM tray.

Main body surrounded by the screen and it’s even better protection against water and dust.

Speakers on both sides.

FaceTime and Dual Camera on both sides.

iOS 14

Fingerprint sensors on all around the device!

Like we said, it looks awesome and all those features sound nice, but a phone like this will not exist in 2020. In fact, it might not ever exist.