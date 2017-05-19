The smaller iPad Pro should be coming next month

Apple is planning to launch a third iPad Pro size shortly, and more reports indicate the 10.5-inch model will arrive at WWDC 2017 next month. Apple is expected to introduce a variety of gadgets at the developers show, including the 10.5-inch iPad Pro but also new laptops and a Siri speaker that would compete against Amazon Echo and Google Home. A new story out of Asia seems to indicate the resized iPad Pro might really be in the cards for a June launch, as Apple is ramping up production.

According to Digitimes’ supply chain sources, Apple has been ramping up production for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro. The monthly shipment volume is expected to grow to 600,000 units in July, up from the current 500,000 units mark. Apple started mass-producing the new tablet in March or April.

Apple is expected to ship between 5 million and 6 million 10.5-inch iPad Pro tablets this year.

Worldwide tablet shipments were at 8.74 million in the March quarter, and the 10.5-inch iPad Pro could help drive demand for tablets this quarter, with overall tablet shipments tipped to reach 8.9 million units.

The report notes that Apple’s newly launched 9.7-inch iPad is becoming more popular with buyers with demand expected to pick up strongly towards the end of the second quarter. Apple is expected to ship over four million units per month in June and July.

Digitimes also notes that sources from the supply chain reported that Apple’s new iPad will accelerate Apple’s plans to phase out the iPad mini 4. BGR exclusively reported a few days ago that Apple plans to discontinue its smallest tablet.

A 12.9-inch iPad Pro refresh is also in the cards for this year, although it’s not clear when it’ll hit production. Apple is expected to launch it at some point in the third quarter.