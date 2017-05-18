Huge Android O screenshot gallery walks you through all the changes

If you’re currently the proud owner of a Google Pixel, Pixel XL, or a recent Nexus device, you now have access to an updated Android O beta packed with all of the great new features Google showed off on stage on Wednesday during its Google I/O 2017 keynote. Of course, all those phones combined account for less than 1% of Android handsets that are currently in use. If you opted for a more popular smartphone but you’re itching to see what’s new in Android O, don’t worry because we’ve got you covered.

There are plenty of hands-on previews and screenshot galleries out there now that Google has released a fresh new version of its Android O beta, but we came across one this morning that seems to be the most comprehensive. Uploaded to Google Photos on Wednesday night by Reddit user “rick8rocker,” the gallery of screenshots covers just about everything there is to cover.

Though some of the changes Google has made in Android O are behind-the-scenes changes, many of them are user-facing updates that can be shown off in screenshots. Included on that list are Android O’s new notifications, the updated settings interface, new quick-settings available on icons, and more. There are also a few videos in the gallery so you can see Android O in action.

A few of the screenshots can be seen below, and you can check out the full Android O gallery right here.