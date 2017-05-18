Android O Beta is available to download the easy way

Google properly unveiled Android O during its main keynote at Google I/O 2017, though the new mobile OS system was launched in preview mode a few months ago. The Android O Developer Preview is technically available to developers only, and it’s compatible with Pixel and Nexus devices only. But anyone interested in experiencing the next big thing from Android can install it if you know what you’re doing. However, Google on Wednesday made the Android O Beta program available to anyone looking to try the OS before it launches, and you can install it the easy way right now.

What you need to do to get it is registered for the Android O Beta at this link. Once that’s done, you’ll automatically receive the Android O update as an over-the-air (OTA) download), and all the updates that will follow it in the same manner when they’re available.

The list of supported devices includes the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, and Nexus Player. Google notes that enrolling in updates by Android Beta is not supported in the Developer Preview.

Now, if you want to manually flash Android O to any of the supported devices, you should know that you won’t receive future OTA automatically, and you’ll have to reflash the latest Android O builds as they’re released. Google posted all the files you need to manually install Android O on your devices, and they’re available at this link.

Finally, Google also posted additional information about Android O, on top of what it demoed on stage at its I/O event, and a changelog is available at this link. Release notes for Android Developer Preview 2 are available here.