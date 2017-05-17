Watch live as House Democrats hold news conference on Trump and Russia

Following a week of nonstop bombshell reports regarding President Donald Trump, former FBI Director James Comey and the leak of highly classified information to Russian diplomats, the House Democrats are going to hold a news conference to discuss all of these topics and chart a path forward.

On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that President Trump had asked then FBI Director James Comey to “let this go” regarding the investigation into former national security adviser General Michael Flynn. This information was reportedly disclosed via a memo that Comey had taken shortly after meeting with Trump, which led to a firestorm of conversation and speculation on Tuesday evening.

Hours after the report came out, GOP House Oversight Committee chairman Jason Chaffetz demanded that the FBI turn over any and all “memoranda, notes, summaries and recordings” that the FBI may have in its possession. In light of all of this, House Democrats are pushing harder than ever for Congress to appoint a special prosecutor to handle the case outside of Capitol Hill.

The Comey revelation will certainly be one of the primary talking points for the Democrats this morning, but Trump’s decision to let the Russians in on classified information regarding ISIS as well as Trump’s admission that he had the Russia investigation on his mind when he fired Comey will likely come into play as well. The news conference shouldn’t be especially long, but there’s plenty to discuss.

If you want to watch along to see what the House Democrats have to say about all of the recent news regarding Trump, Comey, Russia and more, head to this link to watch live at CNN.