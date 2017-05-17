If this OnePlus 5 rumor is true, just buy the Galaxy S8 instead

The OnePlus 5 is one of the hottest phones of the summer, considering the increasing number of leaks and reports detailing the next flagship coming from Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus. We saw a series of OnePlus 5 renders just a few days ago, showing various rumored aspects of the phone’s design. Since then, a supposed real-life photo of the handset has leaked, complete with a rumor that fans of the OnePlus series definitely won’t like.

According to Android Authority, the following image shows a OnePlus 5 prototype, although it’s unclear whether or not this is the final design.

Image Source: Android Authority

We can only see the back of the handset, which features visible top and bottom antenna lines, and vertical dual lens camera placed above the OnePlus logo.

But the source of the picture also shared a troubling detail about the OnePlus 5, one we did not see coming. Apparently, the OnePlus 5 is going to be more expensive than what you’d expect from the company. The final price is not confirmed but it will be higher than previous devices to “signal competitiveness with the biggest brands,” and could go up to $650. At that price, you’re better off going with Samsung’s Galaxy S8.

There’s another reason that explains the price increase, aside from the need to compute with more established smartphone brands. The OnePlus 5 will supposedly use “more costly components,” with OnePlus “looking at a significantly higher price point due to components and design”

Comparatively, the Galaxy S8’s price starts at $720, and you might be better off buying Samsung’s best phone yet if this OnePlus 5 rumor pans out. After all, the OnePlus 5 will lack the one feature that makes the Galaxy S8 so great, a stunning design with an edge-to-edge Infinity Display.