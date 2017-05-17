Google’s standalone VR headsets don’t even need smartphones

Google on Wednesday revealed what’s next on its agenda for virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). The most exciting announcement concerns the VR headset, as Google plans to launch standalone devices that don’t even require a smartphone to further improve the user’s VR experience.



Google did not reveal that many details about its next Daydream headsets, but the company did say some of the hottest Android devices of this year, including the Galaxy S8 and the next LG flagship handset that’s launching in the second half of the year, will be Daydream ready.

However, those users who don’t want to insert a device in a Daydream VR headset, or connect a headset to a PC to experience VR, will be able to buy standalone VR headsets.

These devices, made by companies including HTC and Lenovo and supposed to launch this year, will deliver standalone VR experiences.

It’s unclear at this time what specs these devices will have. After all, VR is a type of computing experience that requires certain resources. Google did not share specs details about these standalone Daydream devices and did not mention a firm release date or price for them.

Our new #Tango-enabled Visual Positioning Service helps mobile devices quickly and accurately understand their location indoors. #io17 pic.twitter.com/1pYlCGM8eg — Google (@Google) May 17, 2017

Google also made various announcements related to AR, including a new Tango phone supposed to launch later this year — the Asus Zenfone AR — as well as a new Visual Positioning Service feature that will let users locate things inside stores or other locations.

Expeditions AR brings the world into the classroom so students can engage with digital objects in a shared, immersive environment. #io17 pic.twitter.com/Yxq5QUaDKS — Google (@Google) May 17, 2017

Finally, Google’s Expedition VR experience for school is going to get an AR component later this year.